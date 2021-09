The largest Confederate statue still standing in the US is due to be brought down, according to reports.The statue, depicting General Robert E Lee, currently stands on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in Virginia, and it will be removed and taken to a “state-owned facility”. According to reports, the plinth will be left bare for a short period of time. Its removal comes after Virginia’s Supreme Court rejected two legal challenges to the decision to remove it last week. The court was united in both cases, ruling that statue ought to be removed.William Gregory, one opponent to taking it down, said...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO