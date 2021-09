Barton Volleyball players Mylena Testoni and Isabella Guedes were named Week 2 winners for the "Barton Sports Weekly Athletic Award Honors". Mylena Testoni earned her second straight KJCCC Player of the Week and Barton Sports Weekly Athletic Award on August 31st. Testoni once again displayed stellar numbers for the Cougars helping 12th ranked Barton to a perfect 5-0 week. The sophomore closed out the weekend with a career high 20 kills, posting a plus .500 hitting percentage for the second consecitive week and recorded three double-doubles in the 16 sets played.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO