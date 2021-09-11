CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swindell Honors Those Lost On 9/11 With Emotional Acoustic Performance Of “You Should Be Here” From The World Trade Center

By Aaron Ryan
 6 days ago
Cole Swindell wrote the emotional “You Should Be Here” after the unexpected death of his father back in 2013.

Since then, the song has taken on special meaning for countless others who have lost their own loved ones.

But when Cole took to the top of 4 World Trade Center back in 2016 to perform an acoustic version of the hit song in honor of those we lost on 9/11, “You Should Be Here” took on a whole new meaning – with Cole calling the moment “the most special thing I’ve ever had the chance to do.”

“I’m not sure I deserve to be the one doing this, but it’s such an amazing feeling that I have a song that I wrote about personal experience… to see this country and the fans relate to it the way that they do.

I think we’ve all got somebody we’re missing or that we’ve lost that could be making every moment we get to spend a little bit better.

You know, I’m excited to meet some folks and just be in such a special place singing my favorite song I’ve ever written.”

Never Forget.

Cole Swindell
