Fairy Tail Sequel Anime Announced
Fairy Tail's anime came to a close in 2019, with the franchise receiving over three hundred episodes to its name, and while the manga continued under the watchful eye of creators Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda with the sequel series of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest, no word has been revealed regarding an anime adaptation of this new story, until now. Fans of the magical story of Natsu and friends can expect the anime series to receive a sequel series in the future, as announced during a live-stream event by creator Mashima himself, which will surely be big news for Fairy Tail fans.comicbook.com
