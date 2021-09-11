CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Fairy Tail Sequel Anime Announced

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairy Tail's anime came to a close in 2019, with the franchise receiving over three hundred episodes to its name, and while the manga continued under the watchful eye of creators Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda with the sequel series of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest, no word has been revealed regarding an anime adaptation of this new story, until now. Fans of the magical story of Natsu and friends can expect the anime series to receive a sequel series in the future, as announced during a live-stream event by creator Mashima himself, which will surely be big news for Fairy Tail fans.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Taurus Form

One magical Fairy Tail cosplay has put the spotlight on Lucy Heartfilia's powerful Taurus Star Dress form! Fairy Tail might have ended its manga run some time ago (and the anime's run not long after), but fans still celebrate the series to this day because of how much they fell in love with its many characters. At the center of it all was Lucy, who debuted all sorts of looks and makeovers over the course of the series. Sometimes it was just to commemorate a new arc, and sometimes these outfits were the source of her power.
COMICS
ComicBook

Gurren Lagann Cosplay Brings Yoko to Life

One awesome Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann cosplay has brought Yoko Littner to life! It's been several years since the series first made its debut, premiering back in 2007, but there's quite a lot of influence that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has over the current state of anime today. Not only did the series' director Hiroyuki Imaishi go on to co-found Studio Trigger (which most recently celebrated its tenth anniversary) together with Masahiko Otsuka following the success of series' such as this one for Aniplex, but Gurren Lagann's biggest moments have been shouted out in many anime years later.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Goes Viral Thanks to This Hijab Cosplay

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming anime series that is set to launch from Weekly Shonen Jump, with a cast of colorful and dangerous characters that populate a world of devils that are causing humanity more than a few headaches as they stalk the planet. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto to life, one fan has gone viral for an ingenious Cosplay that brings to life the woman responsible for firing off the Chainsaw Man at dangerous devils throughout the series in Makima.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece to Get New Chapter From Nisekoi Creator

One Piece is getting a special new chapter from the creator behind Nisekoi: False Love! As part of its special celebration of its 20th Anniversary and running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for much longer, Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has been getting some fun new makeovers and crossovers from several Shueisha creators to provide a whole new spin on the famous manga. This has included new takes on classic chapters of the series, and a new one is coming our way with the next issue of the magazine from an unexpected creator.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiro Mashima
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Powers Up Nami

The War for Wano Arc is giving each of the Straw Hat Pirates their own moment to shine in the latest storyline of One Piece, with Nami being no exception as she struggles with battling the partners of Big Mom while also attempting to lend a helping hand to a number of her friends that make up the resistance. Though Nami herself is quite the powerhouse, a Cosplayer out of Japan has decided to give the "cat burglar" a serious upgrade that presents the most buff version of the Straw Hat that we've seen to date.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Sailor Moon cosplayer enchants enemies as stunning Usagi Tsukino

A Sailor Moon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her jaw-dropping Usagi Tsukino cosplay. The artist’s incredible transformation into the heroine will leave fans of the classic anime in awe. Despite making its debut in 1992, Sailor Moon is still one of the most beloved animes of all time....
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses On The Love Hashira, Mitsuri

Demon Slayer spent the final episodes of its first season introducing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends to the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps known as the Hashira, and while a number of these swordsmen were quite scary even against fellow demon hunters, one, in particular, was far more agreeable to the main players of the series. The Love Hashira, Mitsuri, certainly earned her name when she was first introduced, she will continue to play a role in the anime series moving forward when the second season of the Shonen franchise is set to land later this year.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kamen Rider W Sequel Anime Fuuto PI Unveils Staff Members

The official website for FUUTO PI, the anime of the Fūto Tantei manga, revealed the anime's staff members and two image-board art for the anime on Monday. Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby character design, chief animation director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI, with Ayataka Tanemura as assistant director. Kabashima is also listed as "Kamen Rider Dopant Animator" alongside Masahiro Yamane. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight, Midnight Occult Civil Servants) is in charge of series composition, with original manga author Riku Sanjō credited for script supervision. Hidekazu Ebina (AMAZING STRANGER) is designing the characters for animation, and is also serving as the chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara. Yukiyoshi Shikiji, Kazuhito Tomonaga, and Kenta Yokoya are credited as main animators.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#The Fairy#Kodansha Comics#Cloverworks#Satelight#Bridge
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Fans are Excited for its Anime Comeback

Fairy Tail fans are excited for the anime's comeback with its new sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Hiro Mashima's original Fairy Tail manga series came to an end back in 2018, and the anime adaptation followed back in 2019. Each of these releases ended with a cliffhanger that teased Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and a few members of the core crew had gotten permission to undertake the incomplete hardest mission available, the 100 Years Quest. But as many fans weren't aware, the series actually continued with an official sequel manga exploring this new mission.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Gruvia Day With Special Sketch

Fairy Tail's creator has celebrated the Gruvia Day fan holiday with a special sketch of the fan favorite romantic duo! Hiro Mashima's original manga series came to an end several years ago, but the creator has kept fans' love for each of the characters alive in the years following with special tributes he's shared with fans on Twitter. While the series has not quite been upfront about some of the romances fans wanted to see come to full fruition, there has been major progress on some of the duos such as the relationship between Gray Fullbuster and Juvia Lockser.
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Announces 3 More Cast Members

Takehito Koyasu, Kōtarō Nishiyama, Seiichirō Yamashita join anime premiering on October 8. The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time (Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu) manga announced three more cast members for the anime on Tuesday:. Takehito Koyasu as Yomotsuzaga, the famous, brilliant head...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Anime News Network

Ikebukuro West Gate Park Anime's English Dub Cast Announced

Michelle Rojas is the producer alongside co-producer Justin Rojas. Donald Shults is the sound supervisor. Stephen Fu is the ADR Director, and Shawn Gann and Apphia Yu are in charge of additional ADR direction. Y. Chang wrote the ADR scripts. Funimation describes the anime:. Crime-ridden Ikebukuro is a haven to...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy