Walker County crash claims man’s life

From The Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY — A Carbon Hill man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, September 10, claiming the life of 44-year-old Jason K. Hull.

Hull was killed when his 2019 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway about six miles east of Carbon Hill and struck a ditch and a tree. Reportedly Hull was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.