Walker County crash claims man’s life
From The Tribune staff reports
WALKER COUNTY — A Carbon Hill man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, September 10, claiming the life of 44-year-old Jason K. Hull.
Hull was killed when his 2019 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway about six miles east of Carbon Hill and struck a ditch and a tree. Reportedly Hull was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.
Comments / 1