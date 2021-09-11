CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Anthony Makes Big Move After Filing For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 6 days ago
Source: Jared Siskin / Getty

Lala Anthony has moved on since splitting from Carmelo Anthony and has recently purchased a brownstone in Brooklyn, New York.

While attending Teyana Taylor’s PrettyLittleThing fashion show at Gotham Hall, the The Chi star told Page Six that she and her son 14-year-old son Kiyan are basking in the city life.

“Yes, it’s a new place where Kiyan and I are loving and enjoying it. It has been really great,” she said. “It is expensive, but we live in New York. I’m used to it; I’m from New York, I know how it goes.”

She added that during times like this she enjoys the quality time with her son while spending some of those coins.

“When you work hard you got to give yourself a little room to enjoy it and have fun. So during Fashion Week, I spend money and I love to be able to go to shows with Kiyan and have fun with him.”

After being married for 11 years, Anthony filed for divorce from the NBA baller citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ. They had been together for a total of 16 years. It was speculated that they broke up because Anthony cheated on her and had a child. There was also an unidentified woman from London claiming that Anthony was the father of her twins, Hollywood Unlocked reported.

Their divorce has been reported to be amicable and Anthony told Essence that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband make sure to be respectful of each other while co-parenting their son.

“My son is at the center of everything,” she said. “He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”

ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

