Editorial: Post-Grad Plans Are Achievable With The U’s Help

The University of Utah’s class of 2022 will have a better senior year compared to the last two graduating classes. With the recent return to campus and vaccination rates rising, we will hopefully have in-person classes and a graduation ceremony with our loved ones. The prospect of a relatively “normal” senior year excites many after several semesters of Zoom school, limited campus events and social isolation. We graduate in less than a year, and the pressure of jobs, graduate schools and adulthood loom over us. And though we are not graduating in the middle of the pandemic, we are graduating in an altered world.