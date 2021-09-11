Tulsa park receives new name to honor America’s heroes

Veterans Park

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa VFW Post 577 gave a new name to a Tulsa park Saturday morning, while they honored and remembered the sacrifices made both on and after 9/11.

This was all part of a rededication ceremony, where “Centennial Park” became “Veterans Park.”

A small crowd gathered on 6th street, as they heard from multiple guest speakers. Old military jeeps lined the road, and bagpipes played during various parts of the ceremony.

It ended with the unveiling of the new Veterans Park sign.

All were welcome to attend, and the VFW hopes we both remember the past and look forward to the generation of veterans.

