CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Blues, Wild, More

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is less-than-stellar news when it comes to the recovery of a broken thumb for Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have apparently offered Brady Tkachuk an -eight-year deal. While the St. Louis Blues are still working on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade, it looks more and more like the two sides will have to make nice to start the season, and are the Minnesota Wild growing frustrated with Kirill Kaprizov?

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sabres, Rangers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ilya Mikheyev’s camp responds to rumors of his trade request while one NHL insider notes that Morgan Rielly’s potential extension keeps getting more complicated. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cooper Marody to a new deal. Will he get a shot at the main roster? The New York Rangers are working on a long-term deal with Mika Zibanejad and finally, what happens with Jack Eichel if he’s not traded, reports to camp, and fails the physical?
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Holloway Could Go Straight From NCAA to NHL

Dylan Holloway, drafted 14th overall in 2020, is expected to challenge for a spot on the Edmonton Oilers roster in training camp. In April, the 19-year-old forward signed a three-year entry-level contract, turning pro after two seasons lighting up college hockey at the University of Wisconsin. As a sophomore in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Holloway, McLeod, Keith, Olympic Selections

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, who is a darkhorse player to make the team out of camp? How big of an impact can Ryan McLeod have on this roster next season? Is there a chance Duncan Keith retires before his contract expires? Finally, which players from this Oilers roster will make it to the 2022 Olympics?
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Get Blue Line Experience with Keith Addition

It has been a busy off-season thus far for general manager Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers. With the addition of Duncan Keith on the back-end, it adds experience for the regular season and come playoff time as the Oilers plan on going deeper in the postseason. Keith was acquired on July 12, along with Tim Soderlund, from the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Caleb Jones and a conditional draft pick in 2022.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
wiartonecho.com

NHL players return to Winter Olympics; which Edmonton Oilers might be among them?

It’s been a good week for fans of international hockey. First came the pulsating finish to the IIHF World Women’s Championship in Calgary, where Canada produced a stirring overtime victory over their arch rivals from USA. Today, the news that the best male players on the planet will join them at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators have made it know that they have offered Brady Tkachuk an eight-year deal. Have been told that Tkachuk loves it in Ottawa and would consider signing an eight-year deal. Money is what will determine that. Believe the sides will keep working on trying to get...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the San Jose Sharks

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: After signing his contract extension yesterday, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said the rebuild is done and it’s time to take the next step. The Senators need to still re-sign Brady Tkachuk, and though no one is sure where it originated from, there is...
NHL
oilersnation.com

NHL changes Edmonton Oilers schedule, four games impacted

Four Edmonton Oilers games have been re-scheduled, according to the NHL. Edmonton at Minnesota, scheduled for April 11, is now scheduled for April 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Edmonton at Nashville, scheduled for April 12, is now scheduled for April 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Vegas at Edmonton, scheduled for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Elliotte Friedman
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Sharks, Canadiens, Penguins, Capitals, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Logan Brown is looking to be traded by the Ottawa Senators. Will he get what he wants? Meanwhile, Rocky Thompson has stepped down as an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks. Why? Will the Montreal Canadiens match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer or do they have another plan in the works and are the Washington Capitals still trying to trade Evgeny Kuznetsov?
NHL
NHL

Blues change up inaugural uniforms for 2022 NHL Winter Classic look

St. Louis will be wearing a white version of the original blue to face Minnesota. Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron reveal the 2022 NHL Winter Classic jersey for the first time. The St. Louis Blues are putting another spin on their inaugural uniform for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Could Have Two Most Dangerous Power Play Units In the NHL

Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Oilers might actually have a second-unit power play that does considerable damage to the opposition. A team that has boasted one of, if not the best power plays in the NHL over the past two seasons, this Oilers’ roster is deep enough now that they could roll two units and still be successful.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Target These 4 Free Agents

This Oilers roster can look to upgrade in some capacity with some good UFA options still available. There are four players in mind that would suit the current Edmonton Oilers roster well and would compete for playing time. With room for some more contracts added to the organization for this season, one or more of these options may be in play.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#The Ottawa Senators#The St Louis Blues#The Edmonton Journal#Tsn#Gm#Nhl Com#Cam#The Kirill Kaprizov Talks#Thw#The Hockey Writers#Nhltradetalk Com#Sportster
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Fans Could Get Long-Awaited Breakthrough in 2021-22

Every season brings optimism for Edmonton Oilers fans. However, this year the Oilers and players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl might finally achieve the breakthrough everyone has been hoping for. Something special might be happening down at Rogers Place this hockey season. You can hear it in the interviews on local media, including an optimistic Zack Kassian talking about the upcoming season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators News & Rumours: Tkachuk Contract, Ticket Sales & More

The Ottawa Senators are just one week away from the start of their training camp to kick off the 2021-22 season and Brady Tkachuk is still without a new contract. General manager Pierre Dorion is confident that he will be in camp but the anticipation is eating away at the fanbase. They’ve been teased with the development and rookie camp this past weekend so they’re ready to get the real thing underway. On the plus side, single-game tickets are available now, so if you’re itching to get back into the Canadian Tire Centre, the wait is over.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Keith, Sceviour, Hyman, Plus Bakersfield News

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team has added a player on a PTO, but it’s not a name many Oilers fans and insiders might have expected. Meanwhile, Duncan Keith has joined the Oilers and was on the ice skating. What was the delay? Zach Hyman adds more detail behind his decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs and join the Oilers, while Keith Gretzky notes that the Oilers won’t be signing a veteran depth defender to play in Bakersfield this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers That Failed to Live Up to Their Preseason Hype

As the 2020-21 season draws near, the Edmonton Oilers embark on another quest for a chance to hoist Lord Stanley. A new year brings a new aura of optimism, especially with some fresh faces. This season, there are notable additions that are locks to make the team, including— Zach Hyman, Warren Foegle, Cody Ceci, Duncan Keith and Derek Ryan.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Oilers Prospect Samorukov Hopes to Prove He's Ready for NHL

It wasn't that long ago that defensive depth was a huge concern for the Edmonton Oilers. In a way, it's starting to become a strength. Even with Ethan Bear and Caleb Jones out of the picture, Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg and William Lagesson have shown promise as young defensemen with something to prove.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Senators and Tkachuk Reportedly Closing in on Deal

With less than a week to go before the Ottawa Senators take to the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre for the first practice of their 2021-22 training camp, fans remain a bit nervous about what the future will hold for Brady Tkachuk. But, according to reports, work on a new contract might be close to being finished.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild News & Rumors: Prospect Camp, Kaprizov, Play-by-Play & More

In this edition of Minnesota Wild News & Rumors, we’re nearing the beginning of training camp and the NHL season, but first, the team is hosting a prospect camp that includes some competition. If you’re interested in development camp, there are a few players you should keep your eyes on. However, the most important item on the agenda is still Kirill Kaprizov and his contract talks. What is the status of negotiations, and is there any optimism?
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy