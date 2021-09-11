NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Blues, Wild, More

The Ottawa Senators are just one week away from the start of their training camp to kick off the 2021-22 season and Brady Tkachuk is still without a new contract. General manager Pierre Dorion is confident that he will be in camp but the anticipation is eating away at the fanbase. They’ve been teased with the development and rookie camp this past weekend so they’re ready to get the real thing underway. On the plus side, single-game tickets are available now, so if you’re itching to get back into the Canadian Tire Centre, the wait is over.

