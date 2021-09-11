NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Blues, Wild, More
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is less-than-stellar news when it comes to the recovery of a broken thumb for Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have apparently offered Brady Tkachuk an -eight-year deal. While the St. Louis Blues are still working on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade, it looks more and more like the two sides will have to make nice to start the season, and are the Minnesota Wild growing frustrated with Kirill Kaprizov?thehockeywriters.com
