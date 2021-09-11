CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

John Harbaugh: ‘I Think There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Gets Activated for Week 1

By Bijan Todd
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbaugh: ‘I think there’s a chance’ Bell gets activated for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Getting bitten by the injury bug right before the start of the regular season is something all NFL teams dread. For the Baltimore Ravens, that fear has become reality over the last two weeks as they have lost both their starting running backs for the season in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

News & Notes: 'There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Plays Monday

It would take a quick transition for Le'Veon Bell to move from joining the practice squad Wednesday to the active roster by Monday. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh did not dismiss the possibility that Bell could play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. "I think there's a chance,"...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Harbaugh gives update on OT Ja'Wuan James

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their offensive line in a big way during the 2021 offseason. They brought in guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland, as well as offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Each player should help improve a unit that struggled at times during the 2020 season and also saw Orlando Brown Jr. depart for the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
The Spun

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reveals Team’s Mindset After Brutal Injuries

Prior to their first game of the year, the Baltimore Ravens have already suffered season-ending injuries for several key players. Following up the loss of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill earlier this preseason, expected starting RB Gus Edwards suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Thursday’s practice. On the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens have a lot of injuries. John Harbaugh doesn’t want to talk about them.

There was a lot to ask Ravens coach John Harbaugh about on Friday. Most of it was injury-related; his team has an NFL-high 15 players on injured reserve and a handful of starters on the injury report. After taking questions about Kansas City coach Andy Reid (”He’s always looking for a new play”), Ravens-turned-Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (”He’s playing well”) and Ravens offensive ...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Nbc Sports Washington#American Football#Chance#Nbc Sports#Rb Le Veon Bell#The Las Vegas Raiders#Jets#Chiefs#Afc North
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Make A Trade

Owings Mills — The Baltimore Ravens have an impressive history in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. They got Matt Judon in the fifth, and Jermaine Lewis and Jeff Mitchell. Two current starters, Pernell McPhee and Nick Boyle? You guessed it. Round five. In this year's draft, they took...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chandler Jones Responds To Kyler Murray’s Comment

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones was sensational in Week 1, registering five sacks in a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Jones, who is seeking a new contract, was arguably the best player on the field for the Cardinals this Sunday. The only other player who has an argument for that distinction is Kyler Murray, who had 289 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy