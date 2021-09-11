John Harbaugh: ‘I Think There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Gets Activated for Week 1
Harbaugh: ‘I think there’s a chance’ Bell gets activated for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Getting bitten by the injury bug right before the start of the regular season is something all NFL teams dread. For the Baltimore Ravens, that fear has become reality over the last two weeks as they have lost both their starting running backs for the season in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.www.nbcwashington.com
Comments / 0