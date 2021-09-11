CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn Are Pregnant, Y'all

imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan, catching up on the biggest news in Hollywood felt a lot like scrolling through your Facebook feed this week. So, it turns out, everyone is having a baby! Ok, that's an exaggeration, but it kind of felt that way, with three major celebs—Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn—all confirming they are pregnant. In your weekly Cheat Sheet, we're catching you up on all of the latest details about their pregnancies, along with other major stories, like the two big breakups that just went down and the stars set to compete for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars this season,...

m.imdb.com

whdh.com

Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child

(CNN) — Kylie Jenner confirmed Tuesday that she is having her second child with rapper Travis Scott, following speculation that she is pregnant. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul revealed the news by posting a video to her verified Instagram account, where she shared footage from the early stages of her pregnancy.
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
Popculture

Pregnant Olivia Munn Shows off Baby Bump in Photo With John Mulaney

Following the news that Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are going to have a child together, the actress recently showed off her baby bump belly in some new photos. Munn and Mulaney were on-hand for the "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" show on Sunday. The comedian did a stand-up set for the 9/11 organizations benefit show, along with comedy icon Dave Chappelle, who the couple posed for a photo with along with Chappelle's wife, Elaine. In the photo, Mulaney and Chappell are standing beside each other, with Munn and Elaine standing on either side of them. Munn is donning a black bodysuit, which gives fans a peek at her pregnant belly.
romper.com

John Mulaney Reveals Olivia Munn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child

In the last 12 months, John Mulaney has had more than his share of ups and downs. While recapping his whirlwind of a year — which included a divorce, time in rehab, and a new relationship — on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian revealed he and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together.
E! News

Inside John Mulaney and Pregnant Olivia Munn's Whirlwind Journey to Parenthood

Watch: Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are getting ready to say, "Oh, hello" to a little one!. The comedian and father-to-be confirmed the news and the pair's relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, speaking to his longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-writer Seth Meyers. The interview aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, just months after John and Olivia, 41, began their whirlwind romance following his split from his wife and two rehab stints for drug addiction.
#Cheat Sheet
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Knee-High Boots by Acne Studios

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
