24th Annual Youth Waterfowl Program for New York State is being held on Long Island

The state will host an annual program for youth to hunt waterfowl on Long Island this year. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding its 24th Annual Youth Waterfowl Program for young hunters on Long Island ages 12 to 15, on Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today. Since its inception in 1998, the Long Island Youth Waterfowl Program has trained approximately 650 young waterfowl hunters.