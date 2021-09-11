Eagles vs. Falcons odds, line, spread, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, best bets from model on 120-78 run
The Philadelphia Eagles have had the upper hand in their all-time series against the Atlanta Falcons, going 17-14-1 during the regular season while winning three of their four playoff meetings. Philadelphia has split its 16 regular-season games in Atlanta but hasn't fared well there of late, losing six of its last eight visits and each of the last three. The Eagles will attempt to end the skid when they visit the Falcons on Sunday in the 2021 NFL season-opener for both teams. Philadelphia and Atlanta both had dismal campaigns last year, recording only four victories and finishing last in their respective divisions.www.cbssports.com
