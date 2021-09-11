CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles vs. Falcons odds, line, spread, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, best bets from model on 120-78 run

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have had the upper hand in their all-time series against the Atlanta Falcons, going 17-14-1 during the regular season while winning three of their four playoff meetings. Philadelphia has split its 16 regular-season games in Atlanta but hasn't fared well there of late, losing six of its last eight visits and each of the last three. The Eagles will attempt to end the skid when they visit the Falcons on Sunday in the 2021 NFL season-opener for both teams. Philadelphia and Atlanta both had dismal campaigns last year, recording only four victories and finishing last in their respective divisions.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on August 21. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that they are not interested in free-agent QB Cam Newton: “I think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.” (Andrew Siciliano)
NFL
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Devonta Smith
Yardbarker

Falcons defensive starters are performing like backups

The Falcons offensive struggles will dominate headlines leading up to their Week 2 matchup with division rival Tampa Bay, but the defense shouldn’t be given a free pass. Though the results wouldn’t suggest it, Atlanta’s defense didn’t play that poorly in the early parts of the game. Still, there were plenty of lackluster performances from a number of starters on that side of the ball. The starters trotted out are below:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Caesars Sportsbook#Cbs Sports Football#Ats#Panthers
fantasypros.com

Players to Cut: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

The opening weekend of football is always exciting because every team has hope that this will be the year they win a Super Bowl. I think football offers more regular-season surprises than any other sport. There is always a team or two that people think will be in the playoffs that fizzle out, and there is always a team or two that nobody thinks will do anything and they have a great year and shock the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN

Cory Curtis: Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

The most exciting part about the first few weeks of the NFL season are the WILD swings each week creates in my NFL Power Rankings. My Rankings are what makes the world go round after all!!. If you’re looking for the Titans in the top 10, you will be horribly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy