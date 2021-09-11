CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Paltz, NY

Enjoy a Pumpkin Coffee Martini in New Paltz this Fall

By Jess
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Labor Day has come and gone across the Hudson Valley. While for most people that means a few more days left of summer, others are diving full-fledged into fall. If we're being honest, we saw the fall-infusion start seeping its way into the Hudson Valley back in late July, early August. Home decor stores starting laying out their fall decorations and Spirit Halloween made its official appearance on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Kingston Waterfront’s Most Popular Festival Is Back for 2021

Last year it felt as if every article I wrote included the words postponed, canceled, closed, called off and out of business. Not very pleasant words, but they described exactly what was happening in the Hudson Valley, the state, the country and the rest of the world. It’s so refreshing to be able to tell you about things that actually ARE happening.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Pierogi Company Opening a Hudson Valley Location

I’m not sure when it happened, but pierogi have become a wildly popular food. I feel as if I’ve always known about the deliciousness of pierogi, but now the rest of the world has caught up. When I was a kid, you could get pierogi with potato and cheese, but that was about it. Pierogi have come a long way since I was a kid, and they’re anything but boring.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

5 Fun Festivals this Weekend in Dutchess County

It’s almost fall here in the Hudson Valley, and that means it’s time to celebrate. Celebrate the harvest, the beautiful fall weather, the promise of beautiful fall foliage, and some of the nicest weather of the year. If you’re in or around the Dutchess County area this weekend, there are a few fun festivals you’ll definitely want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Ulster County, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
Ulster County, NY
Food & Drinks
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
County
Ulster County, NY
New Paltz, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Beacon Man’s Artwork to Be Featured in Popular Magazine

It’s pretty cool when someone you know can brag that they have something being published in a popular national magazine. And he’s a Hudson Valley resident. You may have heard of RonzWorld Guitars and Gallery in Beacon. It’s an awesome store on Main Street, and it’s full of rock and roll artwork, most of it done by Ron, the owner of RonzWorld.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

You may think that getting beer on tap is the freshest way to enjoy a pint, but that couldn't be further from the truth at some local bars. With beer lovers now finally returning to their favorite drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley a new, silent danger has arisen. Yes, making sure to keep yourself protected from COVID is certainly a concern, but I'm talking about the growing problem of bacteria-filled tap lines.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martini#New Place#Food Drink#Spirit Halloween#Starbuck#Ready Coffee#Pumpkin Spice Latte#Salted Carmel Mocha#Cafe Con Leche
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Hudson Valley Diner Closes Their Doors

It's interesting how people, places and businesses can often feel like home. There have been numerous local restaurants and shops that I have returned to because of how great my experience has been. For the most part, we go back to places that we form a bond or friendship with....
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy