Reader’s View: Meet the Saratoga County Dairy Princess

I’ve had the amazing opportunity that many people within the United States and the world aren’t able to experience. Growing up on a dairy farm has been the best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. As a little kid, I always looked forward to school breaks so I could go to the farm and spend time with the cows, especially the newborn calves. And even now that I am older I still love working with the cows. I mean who wouldn’t want to spend every day working with these amazing animals who are so unique and provide so much for us.