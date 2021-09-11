CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios Moving Forward With Shang-Chi 2

energy941.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith such a huge opening weekend for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been greenlit for a sequel. The newest member of the MCU brought in over $90 million in box office sales, breaking a 14-year Labor Day record. The movie has been given positive reviews from...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Mix 97.9 FM

‘Shang Chi’: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Reference

Marvel is back in theaters with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set in the present of the MCU. (Black Widow was mostly set during the events of Phase Three.) Appropriately, the film has plenty of references to Marvel Comics and the MCU at large.
MOVIES
infusenews.com

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is named as Marvel’s new Avenger

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is the newest Avenger as formally declared by Marvel Studios. At this point, the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is playing in theaters. Another TV spot released by Marvel to promote the release introduces Shang-Chi as “Marvel’s new Avenger,”making his inclusion in the iconic superhero team official.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Shang-Chi’ is a step forward for Asian representation in studio films; here’s why it’s important right now

Inauthenticity has always been a problem in big-budget films produced in Hollywood’s studio system. It’s a well-known fact that most Hollywood films are made by white American directors. However, recently, the tides have begun to turn in a positive direction when it comes to cultural representation. Two perfect examples would be the runaway success stories of the Jon M. Chu directed Crazy Rich Asians and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, both of which became cultural phenomenons. They share the same calling card as being made within the studio system, by Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios respectively. Despite these success stories, the future still seems somewhat murky when looking at partner studios that, still, show a lack of care for authentic representation. Disney’s Mulan is a recent egregious example of this.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu
Talon Marks

Marvel Releases Shang-Chi & the Legend of Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is an action-packed sci-fi film about a martial arts master who embarks on a journey to confront his past once more and is drawn into an organization called the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Comic Book 101: Shang-Chi in Marvel Comics Explained

Let's face it, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more widely known as the MCU, grows and grows, it can be hard to keep everything on track. Likewise with the DCEU, ﻿Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe﻿ and so, so much more. Comic Book 101 is a new series that focus on breaking down each property﻿ to its core for the more casual fan who may not know the ins and outs of these characters and properties. I kind of felt the need to do this series when my wife asked if Iron Man was friends with Batman. This is the kind of thing we laugh at as comic fans, but believe it or not, it rings as a solid question for casual viewers. It will also serve as a refresher course for even the most avid fan. With his movie to be released this week, there is no better place to start than with Shang-Chi, The Master of Kung Fu himself.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Director Says The Bus Fight Was Part Of His Pitch To Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 25th installment occupies an interesting place in the mythology, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings having one foot firmly planted in both the grounded and mystical sides of the franchise. The movie is at its core an emotional story of a family splintered in three distinctly different directions by the same tragedy, but with added fantasy flourishes.
MOVIES
societyofrock.com

Eagles Classic Featured In New Marvel Movie Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios’ new movie Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings broke box office records and received widespread acclaim. It made $90 million in the first four days after its release. And like every other film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this one has a pretty awesome soundtrack. While most of the songs were pop and hip-hop, classic rock also made an appearance and it’s plays quite a role in the movie. There are some spoilers up ahead in case you haven’t seen this yet.
MOVIES
Slate

How Shang-Chi Tries to Correct for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Villain

This article contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a teenager, and like any adolescent straining for full-fledged adulthood, it’s a little embarrassed by its baby pictures. As the MCU heads into its official fourth phase, it’s reckoning with and rewriting its own history, course-correcting as the cultural winds shift. Black Widow mounted a feminist critique of the way Age of Ultron handled Natasha Romanoff’s forced sterilization. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier unpacked the symbolism of choosing a white man as the ultimate expression of the American ethos. And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which serves as an origin story for the first Asian superhero to lead his own Marvel movie, scrolls back and complicates the way 2013’s Iron Man 3 dealt with the comics’ Asian villain, the Mandarin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Clip Reveals a Black Widow Cameo

A Black Widow makes a cameo in an official clip from Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the clip, Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng) shows martial arts master and viral bus-fighter Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) around an underground fight club where the sorcerer Wong (Benedict Wong) battles the Abomination (voice of Tim Roth) in the central ring. Spectators cheer and jeer at low-level fights taking place from behind glass in windowed cells, where a Red Room-trained Black Widow grapples with an Extremis-powered fighter (a leftover from 2013's Iron Man 3).
TV & VIDEOS
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Shang-Chi’ is the best Marvel content this year

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has finally premiered and it has introduced the newest Marvel hero to audiences, the titular character, Shang-Chi, played by actor Simu Liu. “Shang-Chi” is a movie that everyone should witness because it’s absolutely phenomenal. Any fan of martial arts movies, Marvel, or even Tony Leung himself will have a great time watching “Shang-Chi.”
MOVIES
B100

‘Shang-Chi’s Post-Credits Cameo Raises a Huge Marvel Question

The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You have been warned. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a surprise appearance from Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers, who discuss a mysterious signal emanating from the ten rings. (We’ve already discussed this in another blog post and video.) But there’s an interesting question that this scene raised that we haven’t talked about before. Namely: What happened to the Hulk?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases New Shang-Chi Clip Featuring Trevor Slattery And Morris

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a lot of surprises for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no doubt one of the bigger ones was the return of Trevor Slattery, the actor, and addict that Aldrich Killian recruited to play "The Mandarin" in Iron Man 3. Since Legend of the Ten Rings finally reveals the truth about "The Mandarin" and his Ten Rings organization, it was actually not that much of a surprise to find out that the real leader of the Ten Rings, sorcerer Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), held something of a grudge of against good ol' Trevor.
MOVIES
Ponca City News

‘Shang-Chi’ a Marvel-ous take on superhero family fighting fun

Kevin Feige and Marvel have popped a new superhero franchise with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Can the next title be pithier?), and the result isn’t as ponderous or as long as the usual Marvel entry. If it sounds like I am damning with faint praise, I am, sort of.
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

'Shang-Chi' takes Marvel Universe to another level

The next phase of Marvel Comics’ cinematic universe kicks into high gear with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. It’s a film that is a slight departure from Marvel Comics’ other projects – full of thrills and high-octane moments, but also not afraid to be quiet and reflective. It’s a promising start for what’s to come and introduces a pretty cool new hero.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel could change the release policy of The Eternals due to the success of Shang-Chi

According to reports, Marvel’s Eternals will not have a simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney + (through Premier Access) after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni shared the information in its boletín What I’m Hearing, which covers recent developments in...
MOVIES

