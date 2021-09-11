CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Story: Flying Northwest Airlines B747-400 With 1 Winglet Missing

By Sam Chui
On 23rd July 2000 I was flying NW0049 from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Detroit. My first ever flight, with an onward connection to Boston Logan Airport. Not the most direct route available, but I had to pay for the ticket myself and this reroute saved me a lot of money; which was of the utmost importance at the time, as I was only 18 years old and funds were tight. Besides, as an Avgeek and plane spotter what’s better than time spent in the air? NWA was operating a Boeing 747-400 for the leg to Detroit.

