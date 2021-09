Despite him being a player mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, it seems as if Collin Sexton could very well stick around with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton/his camp reportedly are aware that they it appears won’t get a max contract from the Cavaliers or another team (in a trade sense), per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, but I still would imagine he could receive a sizable deal.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO