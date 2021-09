With Veteran’s Day quickly approaching, the Santa Clarita Valley looks forward to annual traditions that honor our heroes. However, while honoring our veterans is undoubtedly important, ensuring that their mental health is taken care of is a must as well. From the prevalence of mental health issues among those who have served and even new resources for the veterans of Santa Clarita to take advantage of, here’s what you need to know.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO