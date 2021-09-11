CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

A Working Memorial in Arkansas Twenty Years After 9/11

 6 days ago

Sara Low Memorial Dog ParkClinton S. Thomas, Th.D.

For the witnesses of September 11, 2001, it is hard to believe it has been twenty years now after those shocking and horrific morning hours when the United States was attacked.  Since that time, we have spent twenty years hunting down those responsible, waging war on terrorism, grieving, rebuilding, and building memorials.  There are countless memorials across the nation and the world commemorating those who died that day.  The memorials celebrate the lives, the heroes, and the legacy of those lost. However, in a small town in northeast Arkansas, one memorial serves as a reminder of the loss of one of their own and functionally serves the community. 

