GAME PREVIEWS: Big Sky Conference – September 11th

If Eastern Michigan is going to have a chance, they will need to both run the ball and stop the run. (Same as it ever was.) Eastern Michigan is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Big Ten teams, and all three of their victories have come in a pretty exciting fashion. In 2017, they beat Rutgers at the last moment. In the next year, they beat Purdue on a last minute field goal. In 2019, they beat Illinois. Because of the COVID-shortened season, they didn’t play anyone out of conference last year. So the first question for this year, will they continue their streak against the Big Ten?

