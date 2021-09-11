CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

GAME PREVIEWS: Big Sky Conference – September 11th

By Ben Schleiger
college-sports-journal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sky Conference plays a full slate of football games on a somber National Holiday. While the country remembers a tough day in America’s history, the promise of football looks to inspire some brief distraction and enjoyment. Among the slate, this week is a diverse lineup of Division II, FCS, FBS, and rivalries taking place. Last week, the Big Sky had a historic week in conference history as the conference’s teams took down a whopping three FBS teams including #20 Washington. What does this week have in store? Let’s dive into the magic.

www.college-sports-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

The Moment Wan'Dale Robinson knew he was leaving Nebraska

Wan’Dale Robinson is an elite talent at wide receiver. He’s proved as much in only two games at Kentucky. For some reason, Scott Frost played the former Kentucky Mr. Football at running back, a lot. It’s what eventually led Robinson back to his Old Kentucky Home. Last week Trevor Sikkema,...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
footballscoop.com

Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
TENNESSEE STATE
underdogdynasty.com

Big Sky Conference has Noteworthy Opening Night

College football fans across the country were eager to have a full slate of games to consume Thursday evening. Many had their eyes on Ohio State and Minnesota or the thriller in the Bounce House between UCF and Boise State, but if you turned your attention elsewhere you might have noticed something equally significant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
Arkansas Online

COLLEGE FOOTBALL IN ARKANSAS: Rex Nelson’s predictions for week 3

I spoke to a group of visitors from Texas last Friday night and tried to explain why the Arkansas-Texas rivalry is so much more important to us than it is to them. I talked about all of those decades of being the only non-Texas school in the Southwest Conference and how that made us feel that we didn’t really belong.
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 2 Game Preview: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers

If Eastern Michigan is going to have a chance, they will need to both run the ball and stop the run. (Same as it ever was.) Eastern Michigan is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Big Ten teams, and all three of their victories have come in a pretty exciting fashion. In 2017, they beat Rutgers at the last moment. In the next year, they beat Purdue on a last minute field goal. In 2019, they beat Illinois. Because of the COVID-shortened season, they didn’t play anyone out of conference last year. So the first question for this year, will they continue their streak against the Big Ten?
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Big West Conference#American Football#The Big Sky Conference#National Holiday#Division Ii#Fcs#Midco Midco#Kvht 106 3#Lumberjack Radio Network#Eastern Washington#Swx Espn Radio#700 Am Espn 105 3 Fm#Unlv#Cwu#Ewu#Eagles#Ucd#Aggies#Gameplans
college-sports-journal.com

WEEKLY PREVIEW: ASUN-WAC Alliance Football, Week of 9/11/2021

Jay Hill is in his eighth season as the head coach of the Wildcats. Hill has transformed the Weber State program and has led Weber State to four straight Big Sky Conference titles and five straight trips to the FCS Playoffs. The Wildcats have been ranked as high as second in the nation, the highest in school history. After seven seasons, Hill has a career record of 52-32 at Weber State. The 52 wins leaves him just short of the school record, entering the 2021 season and his .619 winning percentage is the second-highest winning percentage in Weber State history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 2 Game Preview: Ohio Bobcats vs. Duquesne Dukes

Ohio’s (0-1) performance in all phases of last week’s 29-9 loss to Syracuse was a mixed bag, with some parts that worked and others that need improvement. The Bobcat offense moved deep into Syracuse territory six times but came away with only nine points, missing on some red zone opportunities. Ohio’s defense made some stops but gave up 283 yards rushing. The field goal unit looked improved from 2020, hitting 3 of 4 attempts with the only miss coming from 50 yards, but the kickoff return team’s play contributed to a safety, a lost possession, and two drives starting within its own five yard line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
stateoftheu.com

Storm Center, September 11th: It’s Home Opener Game Day!!!!

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone! This time, it’s the home opener and the return to Hard Rock Stadium for the team and the fans!. Here are some things to get your day started the right day as we push towards kickoff at 7:30pm against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
MIAMI, FL
406mtsports.com

'It’s a great home victory': Helena Capital volleyball rallies past Missoula Big Sky for first conference win

HELENA — Twice Capital had its back against the wall and twice the Bruins prevailed to beat Missoula Big Sky three sets to two. With a rowdy student section and plenty of parents and fans showing their support, the Bruins battled back from dropping sets two and three to win the last pair 25-23 and 17-15 to capture their first conference win of the season in their first home match.
HELENA, MT
Magic 106.5

Red Raiders Start Season With Runner-Up Finish

Texas Tech opened its season just like head coach JoJo Robertson hoped Tuesday as the Red Raiders closed the Sam Golden Invitational in second place following a 5-under-par 283 final round at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Denton. Did she expect the lowest 54-hole score in school history? Possibly not,...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy