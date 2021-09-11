GAME PREVIEWS: Big Sky Conference – September 11th
The Big Sky Conference plays a full slate of football games on a somber National Holiday. While the country remembers a tough day in America’s history, the promise of football looks to inspire some brief distraction and enjoyment. Among the slate, this week is a diverse lineup of Division II, FCS, FBS, and rivalries taking place. Last week, the Big Sky had a historic week in conference history as the conference’s teams took down a whopping three FBS teams including #20 Washington. What does this week have in store? Let’s dive into the magic.www.college-sports-journal.com
