Back to School: Bryan-College Station

School pride runs deep in College Station. The home of Texas A&M, it’s affectionately referred to as Aggieland, a fitting nickname for a town where alums (Aggies, if you want to sound local) have made a habit of sticking around and opening businesses. The neighboring town of Bryan is oldest public school in Texas, plans for A&M pre-date its statehood. History runs deep—it has bragging rights as the place where country music legends Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen first crossed paths as students.