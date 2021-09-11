Back to School: Bryan-College Station

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSchool pride runs deep in College Station. The home of Texas A&M, it’s affectionately referred to as Aggieland, a fitting nickname for a town where alums (Aggies, if you want to sound local) have made a habit of sticking around and opening businesses. The neighboring town of Bryan is oldest public school in Texas, plans for A&M pre-date its statehood. History runs deep—it has bragging rights as the place where country music legends Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen first crossed paths as students.

