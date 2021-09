EAST MARLBOROUGH >> What started off looking like a clash between high school football teams headed in opposite directions certainly played out on Friday at Unionville. The host Longhorns improved to 3-0 with a dominating 35-14 win over winless West Chester East — and the final score really wasn’t indicative of how lopsided it was. In the first half alone, Unionville scored touchdowns on all of its offensive possessions, while the defense limited East to minus-one yard in total offense.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO