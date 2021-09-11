Trae Young gets booed by Madison Square Garden crowd as he makes guest appearance at WWE Smackdown
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is not exactly popular in New York City. His decimation of the New York Knicks in the postseason has made him the modern NBA's newest Madison Square Garden villain, but the world's most famous arena isn't limited to just basketball games. It hosts a wide variety of sports and entertainment events, and on Friday, Young poured some salt in the wound by appearing at the Garden for a completely non-basketball-related event: WWE Smackdown.www.cbssports.com
