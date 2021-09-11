CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Trae Young gets booed by Madison Square Garden crowd as he makes guest appearance at WWE Smackdown

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks star Trae Young is not exactly popular in New York City. His decimation of the New York Knicks in the postseason has made him the modern NBA's newest Madison Square Garden villain, but the world's most famous arena isn't limited to just basketball games. It hosts a wide variety of sports and entertainment events, and on Friday, Young poured some salt in the wound by appearing at the Garden for a completely non-basketball-related event: WWE Smackdown.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Rey Mysterio
fadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Pairs Ben Simmons With Trae Young

For the last week or so, ever since news broke that Ben Simmons had officially requested a trade out of Philadelphia, the world has been speculating where the 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-Defensive player will end up. From the Warriors to the Timberwolves to the Kings to the Spurs...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Combat#The New York Knicks#Nba#Msg#Bleacherreport#Espn
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: Ex-Knicks Guard Frank Ntilikina Likely to Land with Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are the "likely next destination" for free-agent guard Frank Ntilikina, per league sources to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The New York Knicks selected Ntilikina with the No. 9 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft. He played four seasons in New York, averaging 5.5 points on 36.6 percent shooting and 2.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Knicks fans rain down boos on Trae Young in surprise WWE appearance

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young made a surprise appearance at the WWE Smackdown event at Madison Square Garden. Clearly, New York Knicks fans are still feeling sour about Young’s performance during the postseason. Young, who was booed relentlessly during the entire series, earned himself even more negative attention when he...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Ntilikina heading to Mavs

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next destination for former Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina, league sources say. when you no longer have to worry about frank ntilikina guarding you in a game pic.twitter.com/Pht4PZZaLY – 10:36 PM. Marc Stein @TheSteinLine. The Mavericks have emerged as the likely next...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Frank Ntilikina expected to sign with Mavericks

There is not an open roster spot in Dallas. The Mavericks currently have 14 fully guaranteed contracts plus center Moses Brown on a partially guaranteed deal and he is expected to be with the team opening night. Both of their two-way contracts are filled as well. But long-time Mavericks target...
NBA
New York Post

Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding included performances by Snoop Dogg, Common

“#ItsAboutDameTime” was the hashtag for Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding over the holiday weekend. The Trail Blazers point guard tied the knot with his Weber State college sweetheart Kay’La Hanson in an outdoor ceremony — 19 months after he popped the question during NBA All-Star weekend in February 2020. The Lillard...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy