Schoop went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-4 win over Tampa Bay. The infielder reached the 20-homer mark in style with a seventh-inning grand slam to put Detroit ahead for good. Schoop entered Friday in a 2-for-16 slump across his last four games. He's been a revelation for the Tigers this year with a .281/.320/.442 slash line, 77 RBI, 75 runs scored and a stolen base through 590 plate appearances while operating as an everyday option on the right side of the infield.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO