Mercury Football Roundup (Sept. 10): Methacton comes from behind to knock off Wissahickon

Methacton 35, Wissahickon 27 >> Dan Brandi used his arm and his legs to help the Warriors to a come-from-behind victory over the Trojans on Friday night. Brandi tossed for 122 yards and a pair of scores, including a 28-yarder to Brian Dickey with five minutes to play in the third quarter that proved to be the game winning score. He also added 14 attempts for 73 yards and a 20-yard touchdown on the ground.