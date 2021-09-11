Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

This is a tale of two cities, separated by less than 40 miles in the middle of Britain, and how they changed places. They are familiar to me from what seems like the distant past, but also from more recent years. One is where I lived until the age of 12. The other is where I spent the next six years of school. I have returned to both many times since and I have followed the fortunes of younger relatives as they took places at their universities. These two cities are Nottingham and Sheffield.

U.K. ・ 11 DAYS AGO