Saint Paul, MN

Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway carries gravity and hope

By Sheila Regan
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bit of joy, a dash of whimsy, and a fair amount of melancholy marked the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway’s Concert Hall after 18 months. With all the devastation and turmoil that has transpired in the last year and a half, and with the SPCO’s return to live indoor performing the weekend of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the concert’s gravity seemed just about right.

