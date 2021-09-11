Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway carries gravity and hope

WINTER TOUR CELEBRATES THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MULTI-PLATINUM ‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’ ALBUM. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour back for 2021 to Greensboro Coliseum on Dec. 9. This year’s long-awaited tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve and Other Stories, the 3x certified platinum album that launched the group to superstardom and spawned the bring-the-whole-family rock holiday tradition that has now played to more than 17 million fans all across the nation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO