Cowan, TN

Cowan holds 8th annual Fall Heritage Festival

By STAFF REPORT
Tullahoma News
 6 days ago

The Fall Heritage Festival will once again fill the streets of Cowan Sept. 17-19, with safety measures in place to protect attendees, vendors and volunteers. “The free community-driven event celebrates the region’s traditions and history as well as showcasing the talents, creativity and diversity of its residents,” said Mary Ann Knowles, Festival Administrator. “There is truly something for everyone at the Fall Heritage Festival.”

