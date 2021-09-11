CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Liverpool arms fair: Corbyn and Peake join protest

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the actress Maxine Peake have joined thousands of protesters calling for the cancellation of a Liverpool arms fair. The annual AOC Europe event was initially meant to take place in the city in 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic until 12-13 October.

BBC

India farmers' protests: Tens of thousands join rally in Uttar Pradesh

Tens of thousands of farmers have gathered in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to protest against new agriculture laws. Local police put the number at over half a million, while an AFP photographer said at least 50,000 farmers and supporters took part. The farmers want state authorities to repeal...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Thousands join Swiss protest against vaccine mandates

Thousands joined a protest against the Swiss government's vaccine mandates. The protest march, which took place in Bern on Wednesday, September 8, demanded the government to stop restricting the use of indoor public spaces and require citizens to undergo vaccinations or PCR test certificates needed to enter establishments. Protesters are...
PROTESTS
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
The Guardian

McCluskey accuses Starmer of reneging on pledge to reinstate Corbyn

Len McCluskey has revealed for the first time his detailed recollection of negotiations with Keir Starmer to readmit Jeremy Corbyn to the Labour party, and accused the leader of reneging on private promises. The former Unite general secretary, who stepped down last month, said Starmer “risks becoming fixed in the...
WORLD
The Quietus

Massive Attack Cancel Gig To Protest Weapons Fair

The concert, due to take place at ACC Liverpool, will no longer go ahead due to an electronic arms fair taking place at the same venue. Massive Attack have pulled a gig in Liverpool to protest an electronic arms fair that is being held at the venue at which the concert was due to take place.
PROTESTS
BBC

London arms fair DSEI attended by Welsh government

A controversial arms fair is being attended by the Welsh government again this year. It follows a review into whether the administration should continue going to the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event. A "small number of officials" are attending the London event, the Welsh government said. Plaid Cymru...
POLITICS
The Independent

Michael Gove is not racist or homophobic ‘in any way’, cabinet minister insists, after crude ‘jokes’ exposed

A cabinet minister has insisted Michael Gove is not racist or homophobic “in any way” after The Independent exposed his past crude sexual comments and jokes about paedophilia.Ben Wallace also insisted Mr Gove would be happy to answer questions about the controversy – although the man handed a key new role in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle has refused to comment so far.The Independent revealed how, in apparent attempts at humour, Mr Gove referred to people living in former British colonies as “fuzzy-wuzzies”, accused the late former Tory minister Leon Brittan of being a paedophile, and made a string of sexual...
SOCIETY
#Protest Riot#Labour#Acc#European#The Liverpool Arms Fair#Jeremycorbyn#Twitter Local Mps#Liverpool West Derby#Parliament#Mod#Bbc North West
BBC

Brexit: Imperial units only part of laws revamp, says No 10

The government says its review of EU rules on imperial measures for traders is only a "small part" of plans to reshape laws after Brexit. The overhaul could permit retailers to once again sell goods only using Britain's traditional weighing system. Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has said it shows...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid-19: Travel rules overhaul sees amber list scrapped

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.
WORLD
BBC

Lord Bethell: Peer leaves ministerial post amid emails controversy

Tory peer Lord Bethell has been removed as a health minister in Boris Johnson's reshuffle, amid a controversy over his use of personal email accounts. Along with former health secretary Matt Hancock, he has faced criticism for using personal accounts to conduct government business. The use of personal emails at...
U.K.
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Travel list simplified but test regime may stay

The international travel traffic light system is being simplified in Scotland - but rigorous testing requirements could remain for the time being. The green and amber classifications will merge, and eight countries including Turkey and Egypt will be taken off the red list. But Scottish ministers have not yet decided...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Nadine Dorries: What has new culture secretary said about BBC, books and gay marriage?

Once covered in bugs on on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, Tory MP Nadine Dorries is now in charge of Britain’s arts and media having been Culture Secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.The former nurse and mother-of-three proved unpopular with viewers and was the first to be voted off, before promptly being suspended by the Tory hierarchy for not getting permission for her stint on the programme.But the 64-year-old, who is also a best-selling author, has not been shy is offering her opinion on everything from the BBC to comedy and the state of the Conservative Party.The...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

New cabinet minister denied climate change in string of tweets

Boris Johnson’s new international trade secretary has been accused of climate emergency denial after a series of tweets came to light in which she insisted the world was not getting hotter and dismissed global warming campaigners as “fanatics”.In the messages, sent between 2010 and 2012, Anne-Marie Trevelyan approvingly quoted the work of groups which have rejected the mainstream scientific consensus that human activity is driving climate change.And she stated that one such group had provided “clear evidence that the ice caps aren’t melting after all, to counter those gloom-mongers and global warming fanatics”.Labour condemned the Berwick MP’s elevation to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
POLITICS
The Independent

Anger from Labour activists after Green New Deal motion blocked

Labour climate campaigners have accused the party leadership of a “stitch-up” after their motion on a Green New Deal was blocked from debate at this month’s annual conference.The motion, submitted by 21 constituency parties and backed by the left-leaning Momentum movement, was rejected by the conference arrangements committee days ahead of the Brighton gathering, when Keir Starmer is expected to clash with supporters of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.Corbyn’s former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told The Independent that the move would “demobilise and demotivate a large section of our membership”, particularly among younger voters, at a time when the party roll...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson ‘tipped for knighthood’ following departure from Cabinet

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson is reportedly being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the Cabinet.The MP for South Staffordshire is expected to feature in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s next honours list, sources told the Telegraph.Williamson declined to comment when approached by the publication, saying it was “not something I have heard about”.Despite numerous calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson held onto the frontbencher until his Cabinet reshuffle this week which saw Williamson sacked from the role after two years.The MP - who has served and also been sacked as defence secretary - said he was proud of...
EDUCATION

