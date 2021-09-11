CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

In Remembrance of 9/11

newbernnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that 20 years have gone by since the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA. Although we all have different memories of that horrific day, most of us can sympathize with the...

newbernnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Local 9/11 remembrance ceremonies to be held on Saturday

9/11 remembrance ceremonies will be held this Saturday in the city of Dunkirk and in the village of Mayville. The Dunkirk Fire Department and Dunkirk Professional Firefighters Local 616 will be holding its ceremony at 9 am, at Fire Headquarters, 311 Eagle St. Members of the public are invited to attend. Any unvaccinated members of the public in attendance must wear a mask.
MAYVILLE, NY
IBTimes

9/11 Anniversary: Quotes In Remembrance Of The 2001 Attacks

The world was forever changed 20 years ago when terrorists from the militant terrorist organization Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people and left thousands injured. Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania and killed 44 people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
987thecoast.com

TOWNS TO HOLD 9/11 REMEMBRANCE EVENTS ON SATURDAY

Many local communities will be holding September 11th remembrance events on Saturday. The County of Cape May, Avalon, Wildwood, and Lower Township are among the communities holding events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attack on the United States.
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Paige Minds The Gap

9/11 Remembrance events happening in Atlanta

September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Honor the victims and the families of those who lost their lives that day by commemorating the anniversary at these 9/11 remembrance events happening all around Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York City#Americans
heraldstandard.com

Twentieth anniversary of 9/11 an occasion for solemn remembrance

For anyone who was alive and sentient on that day, it’s hard to fathom that 20 years have gone by since Sept. 11, 2001. That’s long enough for fashions and technologies to have passed through multiple evolutions, for five presidential elections to have happened, for children to have been born and reached adulthood, for people in middle age to have joined the ranks of the elderly. Despite the fact that a little more than 7,300 days have been crossed off the calendar since that brilliant late summer morning, 9/11 can still seem vivid and shocking, particularly when you see the footage of the second plane slamming into the World Trade Center as black smoke pours from the gash already made by the first plane. It brings back all the shock and fear of that morning, when we wondered exactly how many hijacked planes were in the sky and where would they strike next.
FESTIVAL
Press-Republican

SUNY Plattsburgh holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh, in conjunction with the Plattsburgh Circle Omicron Delta Kappa, hosted its annual commemoration of 9/11, this year marking the 20th anniversary of the day terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The small gathering at...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WJAC TV

Hundreds attend 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WJAC) — Hundreds of people attended the city of Altoona's 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony at the Jaffa Shrine Saturday night. Several area dignitaries and faith leaders attended the remembrance ceremony, which included a walk of honor for multiple law enforcement agencies, firefighters, first responders and veterans. Pittsburgh Steelers’...
ALTOONA, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton to hold 9/11 remembrance event

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton will devote some time this Saturday to remembering the victims of 9/11. Mayor Rich David will be joined by former Binghamton Mayor Richard Bucci as well as members of the Binghamton Fire Department and Police Department for a remembrance event. The ceremony will...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Culpeper Star Exponent

Germanna to hold 9/11 remembrance event Thursday

Nicole Simpson was on the 73rd floor of the World Trade Center’s Tower II on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead of boarding an elevator to return to her office, instinct made her back away. Moments later, the elevator came crashing to the ground. Simpson will speak about her experience and her...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
CBS Miami

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrates Passion, Culture, History Of Latinx Community

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s September 15 and that means today is the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the passion, culture and history created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community. The term Hispanic or Latino (or the more recent term Latinx) refers to a person’s culture or origin—regardless of race. On the 2020 Census form, people were counted as Hispanic or Latino or Spanish if they could identify as having Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or “another Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.” Hispanic Heritage Month actually began as a commemorative week when it was first introduced in June of...
SOCIETY
Plumas County News

Annual 9/11 remembrance service held in Chester

Once again the early morning sun warms the faithful attendees at the 9/11 Remembrance Service held at the Chester Veterans Memorial in front of the Truman Collins Sports Complex. After a short history of the events of September 11, 2001 by Blue Star Mom Gina Pixler and the ceremonial lowering of the American Flag to half staff by American Legion Post Adjutant Gregg Scott; Terry Johnson, Pastor of the Westwood Calvary Chapel, offered a short memorial message and prayer for the United States and all the military and “first responders” that work so hard to keep America safe.
CHESTER, CA
Newton Kansan

Newton VFW Auxiliary hosts remembrance of 9/11

Jacob Pomeroy was a sophomore at Hesston High School on Sept. 11, 2001, the day he found his purpose. He can pinpoint the exact moment he found that purpose — moments after a teacher wheeled a television into the library for students to watch history unfold. He watched, like millions...
NEWTON, KS
yoursun.com

Area organizations plan 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

• American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte will have a 9/11 Commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the post, 3152 Harbor Blvd. The service includes speakers representing the branches of the military. The keynote speaker is Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. • Englewood Area Fire Control...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
ravallirepublic.com

Hamilton, Stevensville host 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

Firefighters and other first responders from all parts of the Bitterroot Valley will gather Saturday in two communities to remember the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This year will mark the 19th that Stevensville’s fire and police departments will join with other first responder agencies...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
inmaricopa.com

A+ Charter Schools to host 9/11 remembrance event

A+ Charter Schools will host a remembrance event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Maricopa American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors at the event. The A+ Choir will also sing the national anthem, and a short speech and a moment of silence will conclude the event at the school. All first-responders, police, fire, military veterans, families and community members are cordially invited to join A+ Charter Schools to reflect on the events of 20 years ago.
MARICOPA, AZ
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing plans 9/11 remembrance at Wentworth Park

FRIDAY, Sept. 10 — U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and other top city officials will gather tomorrow at Wentworth Park in downtown Lansing to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, the families and the survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.
LANSING, MI
Star News Group

Point Beach to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This Saturday Point Pleasant Beach will honor all those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a Never Forget Memorial Ceremony at the bandshell at Baltimore and Arnold avenue at 8:30 a.m.  “We are coming up on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and I want to make sure we are paying homage to that appropriately, so [borough administrator] Christine [Riehl] has been hard at work and we have been working together on a ceremony befitting of that horrible day and the events and sacrifices made,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said during a recent meeting of the borough council.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Republic

Photo Gallery: 9/11 Remembrance Tower Climb

Members of the Columbus Township and German Township fire departments staged a tower climb in their turnout gear at Mill Race Tower to get a taste of what New York City firefighters went through as they walks of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. The tower climb was organized by Columbus Township firefighter Eric Humes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flaglernewsweekly.com

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Survivor Tree Dedication

September 11 – 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Survivor Tree Dedication – Saturday, September 11, 6:30-7:30pm at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy. In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks, the Palm Coast Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony and dedication of the Survivor Tree. Palm Coast Fire Department received a 10’ seedling of the 9/11 Survivor Tree from the 9/11 Memorial Museum. A Callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the September 11, 2001 terror attacks at the World Trade Center. The tree was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the Memorial in 2010. New, smooth limbs extended from the gnarled stumps, creating a visible demarcation between the tree’s past and present. Today, the tree stands as a living reminder of resilience, survival, and rebirth. Free. More info: parksandrec.fun/events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wave 3

Emotional 9/11 remembrance held at Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A moment of silence and the raising of the American flag were held at Bellarmine University to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. The bells rung to signify each attack and the times the towers fell. A trumpet honored those who passed away.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy