Suspect Arrested After Attack on Reality TV Star
Katie Price, a prolific reality TV star in the U.K., was allegedly assaulted on Aug. 23. The suspect was arrested the following day and released on bail while awaiting trial. In the days since the alleged attack, the 43-year-old Price reportedly quit social media after trolls accused her of faking the attack. The Celebrity Big Brother star later bowed out of several public appearances before finally making her first appearance at the National Television Awards in London on Sept. 9.popculture.com
