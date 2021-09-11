CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested After Attack on Reality TV Star

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Price, a prolific reality TV star in the U.K., was allegedly assaulted on Aug. 23. The suspect was arrested the following day and released on bail while awaiting trial. In the days since the alleged attack, the 43-year-old Price reportedly quit social media after trolls accused her of faking the attack. The Celebrity Big Brother star later bowed out of several public appearances before finally making her first appearance at the National Television Awards in London on Sept. 9.

popculture.com

districtchronicles.com

TLC Reality TV Personality Arrested on Concerning Charge

One of TLC’s former stars is making headlines for a very serious reason. ABC 4 News, a Utah-based news affiliate, reported that My Little Life alum Lee Liston was arrested and charged with a DUI. His arrest came after he reportedly led police on a chase on a Utah highway.
AceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
nickiswift.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
HollywoodLife

Mama June, 42, Dating 24-Year-Old TikTok Star Jordan McCollum After Geno Doak Split — Report

Newly single Mama June is reportedly using her free time away from ex Geno Doak to ‘spoil’ a 24-year-old TikTok star. Now that ‘Mama June’ Shannon and Geno Doak have split, she’s got a lot of free time on her hands. And according to a new report by The Sun, the 42-year-old reality star is keeping busy by dating and spoiling 24-year-old TikTok star Jordan McCollum.
Us Weekly

Sidharth Shukla Dies Suddenly: Bollywood Reality TV Star Dead at 40

Sidharth Shukla, a model, actor and reality TV star, has died at age 40, according to Colors TV, the broadcaster where the India native worked. “We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla,” the channel tweeted on Thursday, September 2. “He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry.”
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
blackchronicle.com

Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

The Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Mystery Behind the Mummy That Blinks

The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo (Source: The Archaeology News Network) Mummification, even if still practiced to this day in remote cultures, is very rare in the western world. In 1920, a little girl known as Rosalia Lombardo died at the age of two due to an aggravated case of pneumonia. Despite offering her the best medication possible at the time, she was too young and didn’t have a strong enough immune system to be able to fight pneumonia.

