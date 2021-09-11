Howard Schnellenberger honored at FAU ceremony as 'father of football'
BOCA RATON — They came from near and far, from different universities and NFL teams, from family and friends, to honor Howard Schnellenberger Friday night. Among those attending what Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer would declare as "A Celebration of Life Day" were 24 people who spoke in person at the stadium named for the late Schnellenberger on the campus of Florida Atlantic University as well as video tributes from Bob Griese and Joe Namath.www.palmbeachpost.com
