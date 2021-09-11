Sith Council – ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deep Dive and Discussion

It is probably an understatement to say that the Star Wars franchise is the most divisive IP out there right now. While this has been, in some way or another, associated with every movie released since Empire Strikes Back in 1980, it’s been especially notable these past few years, mainly due to the overwhelming presence of social media. Star Wars fans are now as polarized as they have ever been, and oddly enough, the question that has separated everyone is a similar one to the question that separates political views — should the franchise evolve, or should it stick to its past? One of my main points here is that this is not the right question to ask.

