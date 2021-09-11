Sith Council – ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deep Dive and Discussion
In the latest episode of Sith Council, the team is continuing their rewatch of the entire Star Wars saga. This week, it’s the turn of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which brought us Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han solo back in 2018, as well as Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra. They discuss the highs and lows of the movie, as well as potential ideas for where the story might go next, proposing a Crimson Dawn series on Disney Plus with Qi’ra back in the picture.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
