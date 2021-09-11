CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sith Council – ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deep Dive and Discussion

By Miguel Fernandez
starwarsnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of Sith Council, the team is continuing their rewatch of the entire Star Wars saga. This week, it’s the turn of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which brought us Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han solo back in 2018, as well as Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra. They discuss the highs and lows of the movie, as well as potential ideas for where the story might go next, proposing a Crimson Dawn series on Disney Plus with Qi’ra back in the picture.

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Episodes To Be Between 13 and 22 Minutes Long

We are now almost ten days away from the release of the next piece of Star Wars content coming up on Disney Plus. Indeed, on the 22nd, Star Wars: Visions will be coming. It’s the first anime series set in a galaxy far, far away. All nine episodes will drop on that day on the platform, and while it’s been said that it will be a series of shorts, we didn’t really know how short they’d be. Apparently, the shortest episode will be thirteen minutes long, and the longest one will have almost the same length as the average episode from The Clone Wars or The Bad Batch.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Mandalorian’ Wins Seven Emmys on Creative Arts Weekend

This weekend, the Emmys had their ceremony to honor the creative teams behind the best shows of the year. The Mandalorian had up to 19 nominations in 15 different categories, and ended up the weekend with 7 awards out of the 15 possible. It came in second place this weekend as far as number of awards goes (tied with Saturday Night Live), right after The Queen’s Gambit, which won 9 Creative Arts Emmys. You can check the entire list of winners here, but we’ll break down the ones that are relevant to Star Wars.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: All Eyes on Solo in ‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4’

We’re coming into the closing end of the massive War of the Bounty Hunters crossover with just this month and the next left. However, the ripples of this story will most definitely affect each of the individual stories attached. This penultimate issue shoots by as it rearranges all the separate...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Scorsese
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Fincher
starwarsnewsnet.com

We Are Looking for New Writers for Star Wars News Net

Star Wars News Net is looking for new writers to join our amazing team!. I started the site back in 2012 together with the announcement that Disney is buying Lucasfilm. As we enter our tenth year, we continue to do our best to cover Star Wars with honesty, accuracy, and respect, while staying away from clickbait stories and made up news. I hope the last nine years speak for themselves, and I can assure you that we won’t be changing course in covering the next era of Star Wars.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Releases Character Descriptions Ahead of Next Week’s Debut

We are a little over a week away from the release of Star Wars: Visions, the first anime series set in a galaxy far, far away, that will introduce some unique (non-canon) takes on the world of Star Wars from the world’s top anime creators. Today, StarWars.com released an article that introduces us to some of the new characters we’ll meet in this series through the words of the show’s executive producers. Let’s meet the new characters!
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Resistance Broadcast – Dagobah in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series?

The latest rumors about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series have us wondering if Obi-Wan will venture to Dagobah to seek out Yoda in the upcoming Disney Plus series. We also give our takes on the trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special, the latest on Star Wars Visions, and of course the recent Hasbro announcements including the Rey Skywalker lightsaber!
TV SERIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

James Newton Howard Reveals Lawrence Kasdan is Directing a Six-Episode Docuseries About George Lucas and ILM

For fans interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of Lucasfilm, some good news seems to be headed your way, as longtime Lucasfilm contributor Lawrence Kasdan (whose writing credits include The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and Solo) will be directing a six-episode documentary about George Lucas and Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), according to composer James Newton Howard.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Han Solo#Star Wars Movies#Sith Council#Spanish#Scorsese Fincher
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2)’ Announced for December 14

Today, StarWars.com announced that a new edition of The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be coming out this December, this time around focused on season 2. Phil Szostak wrote this book, as he did for season one, and it will include concept art, character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, as well as interviews with key crew and creatives, which include Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: Ochi Goes for Moore in ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader #16’

Barring anything outright awful in the next month, it’s safe to say that, on reflection, the ambitious War of the Bounty Hunters crossover has been successful, not necessarily perfect, but worthy of its place in the canon. Whatever your thoughts, no one can accuse the time between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi of being boring.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Editorial: ‘Star Wars’ – The Franchise with a Thousand Faces

It is probably an understatement to say that the Star Wars franchise is the most divisive IP out there right now. While this has been, in some way or another, associated with every movie released since Empire Strikes Back in 1980, it’s been especially notable these past few years, mainly due to the overwhelming presence of social media. Star Wars fans are now as polarized as they have ever been, and oddly enough, the question that has separated everyone is a similar one to the question that separates political views — should the franchise evolve, or should it stick to its past? One of my main points here is that this is not the right question to ask.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing NEW Ben Solo ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

When the Skywalker Saga ended after over 40 years with Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), many Star Wars fans were dissatisfied with the plot of the sequel trilogy as a whole. JJ Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) was, perhaps, the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ Finally Unveils First Trailer

After months of secrecy and small, scattered teases, the first trailer for Star Wars Hunters has been unveiled. We’ve known for a while there are no big Star Wars video game releases hitting consoles or personal computers this year, so it’s time to let smaller projects receive some attention. Apparently, Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters will be spearheading that push in the coming months. Its full release won’t arrive until 2022, but an “early access” period that will be gradually widened is supposedly coming before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi’: How Marvel Created Its First Dragons and the Adorable, Furry Morris

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the MCU’s introduction to Chinese wuxia fantasy adventure, offered several unique VFX opportunities: manifesting the power of the titular rings, creating Marvel’s first dragons — the Great Protector and the Dweller in Darkness — and conjuring the adorable Morris, the headless, six-legged, furry friend to Ben Kingsley’s court jester, Trevor. “We knew that we wanted this movie to start off very grounded and move deeper and deeper into fantasy,” said director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”). “And  we also knew that we wanted the visuals to take a lot inspiration from Asian cinema...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy