As we all recall September 11 2001 dawned a spectacular day. Who knew what was to befall the nation withing a few short hours after sunrise!. I had just arrived at work at the Supreme Court building when I heard the news of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. At first like most people yet to witness the magnitude of damage done by the first plane, and thought that it was some kind of accident and perhaps a small plane. Shortly thereafter, someone yelled another plane has hit the other building. Before I could look at the television or ask any other questions, I grabbed my camera which I always carried — being a exclusive photographer for the Brooklyn Daily Eagle —and ran down to the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. To my surprise the Promenade was not as crowded as I thought it would be. I immediately started to take photos of the burning buildings. They were a horrific sight to behold. What amazed me most was the dead silence of the awestruck spectators. I could see that most did not believe what they were seeing. Several people were gently weeping. I even remember so vividly one person jogging with headphones, perhaps in denial of what had just happened, and several dog walkers trying to calm their pups in the all-enveloping stillness.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO