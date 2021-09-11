Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico school districts have more control this semester over if and when in-person education has to stop because of a virus outbreak. Schools no longer have to close down because of a threshold of positive cases set by state officials. Instead, they are on their own this month and working to release plans by next month documenting what they will do if there is a major outbreak. Instead of counting raw case numbers, schools are moving to keep track of the percentage of a school that is infected with the virus. The plans will include scenarios for schools that hit 5% infection rates.

krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM

