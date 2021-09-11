Marie Johnson Meding, woman of many talents

Mrs. Marie Johnson Meding, 69, of Lewes passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Milford June 9, 1952, to the late Elwood and Marie Flood Johnson. She married Walter in 1976. Marie was a part-time homemaker, which allowed her to be active as a Girl Scout leader, help coach Little League, and help out during Vacation Bible School. As a full-time administrative assistant, she enjoyed crafting, knitting and sewing, and was known for her Raggedy Ann dolls. Marie was also known for her great cooking, fondness for cats, outgoing personality, her love of reading and McDonald’s sweet tea, and her devotion to her family. She actively attended church and donated to various charities. She will be dearly missed.