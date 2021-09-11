CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewes, DE

Marie Johnson Meding, woman of many talents

Cape Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Marie Johnson Meding, 69, of Lewes passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Milford June 9, 1952, to the late Elwood and Marie Flood Johnson. She married Walter in 1976. Marie was a part-time homemaker, which allowed her to be active as a Girl Scout leader, help coach Little League, and help out during Vacation Bible School. As a full-time administrative assistant, she enjoyed crafting, knitting and sewing, and was known for her Raggedy Ann dolls. Marie was also known for her great cooking, fondness for cats, outgoing personality, her love of reading and McDonald’s sweet tea, and her devotion to her family. She actively attended church and donated to various charities. She will be dearly missed.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Milford, DE
State
Florida State
City
Millsboro, DE
Lewes, DE
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Lewes, DE
City
Delmar, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raggedy Ann#Cooking#Charities#Sewing#Vacation Bible School#Mcdonald#Ivalene#Watson Funeral Home
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy