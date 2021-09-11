CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Dominant businesses that sell products we use every day make for great dividend stocks.
  • Colgate-Palmolive, Walmart, and Coca-Cola have followed this recipe for decades.
  • While the past doesn't always foretell the future, there's good reason to believe these companies should continue to shell out cash to investors.

Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. Accumulate enough of them and the passive income streams that flood your portfolio can buy you more shares of stock or even pay some of your living expenses. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come.

1. Colgate-Palmolive

Dividend per Share Dividend Yield Years Increased in a Row

$1.80 2.3% 58

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant. Its products are sold worldwide with three-quarters of sales coming from foreign markets.

The products that Colgate-Palmolive sells are low-cost items that people use day in and day out. They are purchased -- often without a second thought -- when consumers run out of them. The name recognition of brands like Colgate toothpaste gives the company an ability to raise its prices little by little to help drive steady revenue growth. Think about it: Do you notice when the toothpaste you buy each month increases a few cents each year? Probably not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QORj_0bt8skwq00
Image Source: Getty Images

The company has done $17.1 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months and has grown its sales at an average of 2% per year over the past three years. This is modest growth, but its high profitability helps it convert 15% of its revenue into free cash flow -- $2.6 billion over the past 12 months. This gives Colgate-Palmolive a steady stream of cash.

The company's dividend payout ratio of 50% leaves plenty of room for management to continue increasing the dividend, which has grown at an average of 3% annually over the past five years.

2. Walmart

Dividend per Share Dividend Yield Years Increased in a Row

$2.20 1.5% 48

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is one of the largest retailers in the world and a household name among most consumers. It operates the bulk of its stores in the United States as Walmart and Sam's Club, spread out in such a way that there is one within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

Retail is extremely competitive, and Walmart uses its massive size to squeeze suppliers for the best costs possible in order to offer the lowest prices to consumers. The company's operating margin is just 4% after paying its business costs.

Walmart achieved $566 billion in revenue over the past 12 months. So despite low margins, the company did so much revenue that it still produced $17.8 billion in free cash flow. The mammoth retailer has also been investing in building its e-commerce business to compete with Amazon, but it has still remained a devoted dividend payer, recently raising it 2%. Earlier this year, the company also announced a $20 billion buyback program.

Investors should feel confident that Walmart will retain its dividend track record despite these changes. Its massive size gives the company a lot of financial flexibility.

3. The Coca-Cola Company

Dividend per Share Dividend Yield Years Increased in a Row

$1.68 3% 59

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a beverage giant famous for its namesake brand and its position as a longtime Warren Buffett investment. Its products include a variety of sodas, bottled waters, juices, coffees, and more. The company owns a whopping 20 brands that each do $1 billion or more in sales every year. In fact, one in five cold, nonalcoholic beverages sold worldwide is from Coca-Cola.

Like Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart, Coca-Cola's products are purchased daily and rarely receive a second thought before consumers put them into their shopping carts. Additionally, Coca-Cola's combined portfolio of brands earns it some of the best shelf space in stores, giving the company a huge advantage that keeps most competitors from threatening to steal market share.

Coca-Cola doesn't bottle its products; it sells the syrups and concentrates that bottlers then use to manufacture and distribute the branded beverages. This makes the business very profitable. Coca-Cola has done $36.4 billion in revenue over the trailing 12 months, generating $11.5 billion in free cash flow.

The company spent 81% of that free cash flow on dividends in 2020, so there isn't much room for management to increase the payout ratio. However, the company is expected to grow earnings 8% to 9% annually, which could give the dividend some breathing room.

Here's the bottom line

Colgate-Palmolive, Walmart, and Coca-Cola sell products that consumers use each day -- and such daily usage has helped these companies thrive for decades, regardless of the economy. Their large size, competitive advantages, and strong cash flows can fund long-standing dividends that are poised to continue for years to come. If you love dividends, it's hard to name three better stocks to consider now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 1

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now

There’s no such thing as a “one-size-fits-all” strategy that works for all investors, which is why it's important to explore a few different options to pick and choose what works best for your individual personality. One stock picking strategy that stands out for investors who are interested in a more conservative way to generate returns is the “Dogs of the Dow” approach. This strategy involves adding shares of the highest dividend yield stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to take advantage of blue-chip companies that might be close to the bottom of their business cycles.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

Though analysts' loftiest price targets may not be achievable in the near term, all three of these income stocks offer meaningful upside. It's been quite the bounce-back rally for investors. In the nearly 18 months since the S&P 500 bottomed out during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the widely followed index has more than doubled.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

Buffett's own Berkshire Hathaway should continue its market-beating ways. Tech giant Apple still has strong growth drivers. Johnson & Johnson ranks as a top pick to invest in the healthcare sector. Follow the leader. It's not just a game that children play. For some, it's their investment strategy. The idea...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

This unique landlord is well on its way to reaching Dividend Aristocrat status. Don't be put off by the properties it owns. They're more attractive than you might think. The demographic tailwind this REIT is grabbing hold of is huge. The big-picture reason why investors like the healthcare real estate...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Cl#Wmt#Sam S Club#Ko#Coca Cola
The Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

The chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley foresees a correction happening by the end of this year. Medtronic is a steady medical devices maker that should hold up well if a correction does occur. UnitedHealth Group is a health insurance giant that should also be a good pick to limit...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

Innovation often drives rapid sales growth. However, sales growth alone rarely tells the full story about a company. For more than a decade, growth stocks have been unstoppable. Abundant access to cheap capital and historically low lending rates have allowed fast-growing businesses to hire, acquire, and put their innovative prowess to work.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

A few monster stocks can help you build life-changing wealth. When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%. Your initial investment could grow multiple times in value, transforming even a small sum of money into life-changing wealth.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

GrowGeneration benefits from a variety of private label products and a fast-growing store count. GrowGeneration revenue is improving at triple-digit percentage rates year over year. A drop in the stock price has dramatically lowered its valuation, making it a potential bargain. High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

New management has delivered quite the turnaround for Sprouts. Nelnet has an impressive group of hidden software companies. Both businesses have long runways for reinvestment. Although cutting-edge technology companies tend to garner the majority of investor attention in today's market, there are plenty of less exciting businesses with long runways for growth that trade at attractive prices. Two of those companies are Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Are These Meme Stocks Plunging Today?

Three meme stocks that were bid up in yesterday's trading are all falling by mid-teen percentages today. Focusing on high short-interest issues is causing stocks to experience volatility. Finding the next meme stock to rally behind is terribly short-sighted. What happened. Easy come, easy go. After rallying sharply higher one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Dividend Stock

The market is near all-time highs, but that doesn't mean you need to entirely avoid buying stocks. When it comes to dividend stocks, this high-yield name has an incredible record behind it. And its business approach suggests there's more good dividend news to come. The broader market is offering a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Good News: This Growth Stock Is a Better Value Right Now

Chewy is now trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.4. Chewy's gross profit margin has expanded from 16.6% in 2016 to 25.5% in 2021. Revenue growth may decelerate as economies are reopening, but the long-run trajectory remains upward. Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) just became a better value for...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Health insurance provider, Oscar Health, grew membership by 35% over the last 12 months. Roku's rapidly growing, and high-margin, platform business should drive the company to greater heights. FedEx is keeping expenses in check while growing its top line, increasing margins. Investing in growth companies can be a smart and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy