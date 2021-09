Jacksonville Head Coach Urban Meyer on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: "We went all the way back and studied some of the things he has done in the past, as well - very talented quarterback. You have to do more than just the preseason when you are prepping. I've always thought he's a heck of a player. I like the guys that can move. He's a dual-threat guy. In Buffalo, he was outstanding and then he got injured at the Chargers, but I've always thought he was a heck of a player."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO