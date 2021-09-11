CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Lo, 52, Is Drop Dead Gorgeous In Strapless Gown After Red Carpet Debut With Ben – Photos

By Cassie Gill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bOEa_0bt8sb0J00
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez looked like absolute royalty as she stepped into a gondola while posing for what appeared to be a new Dolce & Gabbana campaign!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, came to slay once again. The “Jenny From The Block” singer stunned as she rocked a gorgeous strapless tulle gown by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, Sept. 111. Jennifer was spotted in the bustier gown — which featured a large print of the iconic St Mark’s Campanile tower in Pizza San Marco — while stepping out of a Venice gondola. The dress, clearly a celebration of the iconic Italian city, also included imagery of St. Mark’s Basilica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdShd_0bt8sb0J00
The actress looked so glam with a red lip. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

The New York native was glowing as she posed up a storm, opting to keep the front layers of her pair clipped back to both sides of her head. She added a pop of color with a bright red lip, looking absolutely fabulous as she went for a dreamy solo gondola ride. At one point, she kept her eyes hidden behind a wire frame pair of sunglasses. Notably, Jennifer was also in attendance at D&G’s recent Venice Film Festival event where she looked so regal in a green floral cape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnS8q_0bt8sb0J00
Jennifer Lopez poses in a gondola on Sept. 10. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID_

The glam look came just a day after J.Lo finally made her red carpet debut with rekindled beau Ben Affleck, 49! The pair looked so in love as they arrived together for the premiere of Ben’s new flick The Last Duel, posing for cameras and packing on the PDA. The media and fans shrieked as the two stepped out of the car together, marking their first red carpet appearance since way back in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrrYH_0bt8sb0J00
Jennifer Lopez appeared to be shooting a new D&G campaign. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Jennifer rocked a plunging white hot Georges Hobeika gown with with a gorgeous crystal detail and high slit ruffle skirt. She added a pair of platform silver pumps and matching clutch to the look, along with dazzling diamond jewelry by French luxury line Cartier. Meanwhile, Ben was dapper in a black tuxedo and crisp white shirt. The Oscar winner was absolutely beaming as he laughed and smiled for the cameras, looking happier than ever!

While the stars have yet to give an interview about their rekindled love, J.Lo subtly referenced the relationship while discussing the upcoming 19th anniversary of her career defining album This Is Me…Then. “When I listened to that [album] on many, many different levels, those songs are more relevant today than they even were then,” she said to Apple Music back in July. Notably, the project includes several songs for Ben, including “Dear Ben,” I’m Glad,” and two versions of “The One.” “It was a real pure moment in time. And that music, when it’s important, it never goes away…love, it just doesn’t go away. It’s just there,” she added.

