This Lucifer review contains spoilers. Toxic masculinity, police misconduct, same sex wedding. As Adam says, “wokeness is hard,” but it’s also fair to say that Lucifer risks going a bit overboard as a social justice warrior in its final days. But any perceived heavy handedness floats away when Eve walks down the aisle toward her beautiful, black gowned partner Mazikeen, and “My Best Fiend’s Wedding” reminds us what makes this series so special. It’s the power of love amidst the vagaries of the human condition, and if the celestials become affected as well, then all the better. Oh, and the bombshells just keep on dropping.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO