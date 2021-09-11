Well-Fathered Daughters

When I was growing up and I would hit my brother (as older sisters have been known to do), my mom would squat down, leveling herself eye-to-eye with me, and hold my small hands in her palms. She would calmly and quietly say, “let’s talk about what made you want to hit Duncan, Maya. I want to know more about what your body needs at this moment.” My body needed to whoop on my brother, I didn’t have the words to explain why and I certainly didn’t care to stay in this awkward encounter any longer to try and find them. My friends would complain about being grounded and parents that yelled; in these moments of exploring my needs, I’d yearn to get sent to my room and for a good ole fashioned door slam. But that is life as the daughter of a psychoanalyst.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO