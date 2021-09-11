Public Meeting Notices

The Village of Edinburg will hold a regular meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will follow social distancing guidelines. Those wishing to attend may call 975-90-5286 and enter the code 4377011# during the meeting to listen in. Agenda includes: Minutes, payment of August ($51,201.98) and September ($32,214.66) bills, update on ordinance violation court cases, update on easements and related documents on new water line project, discussion of intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Kincaid, discussion of Martin Max Service agreement, discussion of the demolition of buildings, discussion of intergovernmental agreement with SNAWS, motion to approve the quote from Layne Christensen Company to upgrade VFD on wells #14 and #15 in the amount of $12,275, and adjournment.