TV Series

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 is Gonna be the Sharpwin Season

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 is the season of Sharpwin! Haven’t you heard? Because New Amsterdam really, really wants you to know. Like, really. Not only did they go all in with that season poster, then came the first pictures for the season premiere, titled “More Joy,” which, considering how season 3 ended, says it all. But not content with that, we also got more pictures. And a trailer!

fangirlish.com

ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26: Is Clayton Echard ABC’s New Star?

The next star of “The Bachelor” will be an unfamiliar face — but not for long. Sources tell Variety that ABC’s new leading man for Season 26 of the hit dating show is Clayton Echard, though ABC and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment for this story. If Echard’s name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because Bachelor Nation hasn’t met him yet. Echard will be introduced to America as a suitor on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres on Oct. 19, and will star fan-favorite Michelle Young. “The Bachelor” typically premieres in January, just after the new year, but insiders say that...
TV & VIDEOS
fangirlish.com

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ 2×05 Review: “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”

Every Star Trek series has an episode with an absurd plot device that gets played up for laughs, notably TOS’s “The Trouble with Tribbles.” For Star Trek: Lower Decks, we’ve found our tribble. Episode 2×05, “An Embarrassment of Dooplers” features a tribble-like plot device, a car chase we’ve not seen the likes of since Star Trek: Nemesis, and emotional depth from Mariner. Here are a few of my thoughts on “An Embarrassment of Dooplers.”
TV SERIES
#New Amsterdam#Nbc Entertainment
fangirlish.com

Who is Rory on ‘Lucifer’ Season 6?

Ah, the Rory mystery, or not so much of a mystery. A lot of fans guessed, at the first glimpse of Rory, that she could indeed be Lucifer and Chloe’s daughter from the future and …spoiler alert, those fans were right! We have all read that fanfic at least once, haven’t we? And I can’t really say I hated it. I had about 8 different fics I loved following that trope.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

MIA: Trixie Espinoza on ‘Lucifer’ Season 6

We had to get there at some point, to my biggest problem with Lucifer season 6. To the one thing, above all, I would change, if given the chance. And no, it’s not the ending – though I might have tweaked a thing here or there. It’s the role of Trixie Espinoza in the final season of Lucifer.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ 6×03 Review: “Yabba Dabba Do Me”

We’re here one more day, Lucifans! Lucifer 6×03 “Yabba Dabba Do Me” is the episode where everything starts to take shape and to turn crazy, but the kind of crazy we love. The episode has humor, unforgettable scenes, dream sequences and surprises, many surprises, some that we like more … and others much less. Time to review! Ready?
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Heels’ 1×05 Review: “Swerve”

Welcome again! After the reviews of my partner Erin, I take over for the Heels 1×05 “Swerve” review and the remaining episodes of this season. This episode presents us with some conflicts between characters while the emotions in the ring increase … but they still cannot reach our hearts. Time for review!
WWE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WTVF

New Season of Inside Edition

Inside Edition host Deborah Norville gave us a preview of season premiere week of Inside Edition. Inside Edition airs weekdays at 4:30pm on NewsChannel5. Go to https://www.insideedition.com/ for more information.
TV SHOWS
fangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ 6×06 Review: “A Lot Dirtier Than That”

New episode, new review! Lucifer 6×06 “A Lot Dirtier Than That” deals with the problem of racism prevailing in our society and the Black Lives Matter movement in a brilliant way while showing us father and daughter trying to find a middle ground. Time for review!. Here we go!. In...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

'Love Life' Season 2 Trailer: New Protagonist Will Grapple Through His Loss [DETAILS]

The second season of the hit HBO Max anthology series "Love Life" is back, and fans are excited to see a new storyline about the good and bad side of dating in New York City. According to Spoiler TV, the romantic comedy series will debut three episodes on October 28, focusing on Marcus Watkins (played by William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a relationship with a woman he thought he would be spending his life with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer And Premiere Date For Season 2 Of ‘Love Life’

Season one of Love Life on HBO Max was amazing. Maybe it’s the love for Anna Kendrick, but we believe it’s because the show was so well written. It felt real. It felt as if this could be our own love life. With the second season it’s a whole new...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ 6×07 Review: “My Best Fiend’s Wedding”

We’ve reached the final stretch of the show! Lucifer 6×07 “My Best Fiend’s Wedding” is one of the best episodes of the series and one of the most emotional. They went for our souls and… they got them. Time for review!. Here we go!. Lucifer 6×07 “My Best Fiend’s Wedding”...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Lucifer’ Season 6: A Father & Daughter Find Perfect Harmony

There’s a lot to talk about with Lucifer Season 6, and we’ve definitely already done a lot of it. We’ll probably do a lot more, and won’t regret a second of it. But what I personally never expected to talk about was how a show about the actual, literal devil finding love and finding his calling saw me in a way that I’m not sure other shows ever have.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer Tease Halstead's Answer to 'Upstead' Proposal in the Season 9 Premiere

Chicago P.D. fans won’t have to wait long to find out how Halstead will react to Upton’s surprise proposal in the Season 8 finale. As you’ll recall, Upton popped the big question after a rough day at work, and the scene ended before Halstead could give a verbal answer. Showrunner Rick Eid confirms to TVLine that Halstead will give his response in the Season 9 premiere, airing Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC. “There’s no doubt Upton loves him, but there’s also quite a lot that played a part emotionally in that proposal — fear and the events of the finale...
CHICAGO, IL
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Cancels 'genera+ion' After Only 1 Season

Sad news for all of the fans of genera+ion on HBO Max…. THR confirms that the LGBTQ+ dramedy has been canceled after only one season on the streaming service. The series starred Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton, and followed a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Kissing Booth’ Producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin Joins Forces with ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Star Patti Stanger on New Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kissing Booth” producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin has departed Komixx — the production company behind all three instalments of the hit Netflix movies — to join forces with “The Millionaire Matchmaker” star Patti Stanger on a new scripted project. The crossover drama series, in which a young dating expert from a Jewish family of matchmakers navigates 1970s New York City and New Jersey to turn her family trade into an empire, has strong auto-biographical resonance for Stanger, who is executive producer and star of Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker.” “Every dream has the ability to become a reality, it just needs someone to have that...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Sanaa Hamri Boards Season 2 As Director & Executive Producer

Sanaa Hamri has joined Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time for Season 2 as executive producer and director of half of the season. The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 19. The Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The trailer also gives first glimpses as Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Hamri previously was executive producer/director of the blockbuster series Empire on Fox Broadcasting from 2015-20, overseeing all aesthetic aspects of the show including episodic directors, production design, music, art direction and hair/wardrobe. She also had a first-look deal with 20th Television during that time. Her past episodic work includes directorial credits on Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee and Desperate Housewives. She is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar, and Felker Toczek.
TV & VIDEOS

