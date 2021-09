BOULDER — After eight long months, Colorado football is back. The Buffaloes will host the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be the first game of the season for both teams and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. CU is favored by 38 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. When we last saw the Buffaloes…

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO