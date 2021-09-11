CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GF attempted robbery under investigation

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Forks police are asking the public for help in solving an early morning attempted robbery. Shortly after 6:00 a.m. a male victim was walking home in the 300 block on N. Washington St. when he was approached from behind by a suspect who claimed to be armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet. The suspect is described as a black male about 5’10” to 6’2”, with a very slender build in his early 20’s. He was wearing a red…black…and green sweatshirt and blue jeans. The victim was able to flee the scene to a local convenience store and report the incident. The suspect was last seen in the area of 4th Ave. N and N. Washington St. walking westbound. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Grand Forks, ND
