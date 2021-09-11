CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Prodigy: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer and Key Art for New Animated Series (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek fans do not have long to wait for the arrival of Star Trek: Prodigy and the return of Kathryn Janeway. The animated series will premiere next month on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a new poster and trailer to show off the new series. Rylee Alazraqui,...

tvseriesfinale.com

ComicBook

The Guilty: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is teaming up with the one and only Jake Gyllenhaal for a brand new thriller that hopes to leave you on the edge of your seat, and it's coming straight to Netflix. The film in question is called The Guilty, and it stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator that seems to be experiencing a pretty normal morning — until he gets a call from a woman who is actively being abducted.
wegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Wants J.J. Abrams Less Involved In Star Trek

J.J. Abrams is one of the busiest producers in the industry, thanks largely to the exclusive development deal his Bad Robot company has with WarnerMedia, as well as his continued involvement in Paramount’s Star Trek franchise. He may have ended his association with Disney and Lucasfilm for now after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he’s not done with blockbuster sci-fi by any stretch of the imagination.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Sanaa Hamri Boards Season 2 As Director & Executive Producer

Sanaa Hamri has joined Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time for Season 2 as executive producer and director of half of the season. The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 19. The Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The trailer also gives first glimpses as Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Hamri previously was executive producer/director of the blockbuster series Empire on Fox Broadcasting from 2015-20, overseeing all aesthetic aspects of the show including episodic directors, production design, music, art direction and hair/wardrobe. She also had a first-look deal with 20th Television during that time. Her past episodic work includes directorial credits on Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee and Desperate Housewives. She is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar, and Felker Toczek.
flickeringmyth.com

Watch the opening sequence from Star Trek: Prodigy

Having cast its villains earlier in the week in John Noble and Jimmi Simpson, Paramount+ has now shared the opening title sequence for Star Trek: Prodigy, the new animated entry in the Star Trek canon, which marks not only the first CG-animated Trek offering, but also the first to be aimed primarily at younger viewers; watch the opening sequence here…
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Talks ‘Prodigy’ Villains And Reviews “Mugato, Gumato”

Tony and Laurie are revved up by the Star Trek: Prodigy opening sequence and intrigued by the newly announced villains, played by John Noble & Jimmi Simpson. They also cover the latest news about the multiple Trek series leaving Netflix, the rearranging of Paramount’s tentpole movie schedule, and recap some of the news and info that came in at The 55-Year Mission in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. Then, with some dissatisfaction, they review the latest Lower Decks episode, “Mugato, Gumato.” The podcasters wrap up with a predestination paradox confirmation regarding Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and a reminder to enter the Shuttle Pod’s 100th episode contest.
moviehole.net

Star Trek : Prodigy and Picard promos, Strange New Worlds characters

The official trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series was virtually introduced by series star Kate Mulgrew, and the key art was unveiled by “Prodigy” executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. In addition, it was announced...
SuperHeroHype

Star Trek Prodigy Gets Date and Trailer; Lower Decks, Mid-Season Tease

Star Trek Prodigy Gets Date and Trailer; Lower Decks, Mid-Season Tease. The animated side of the Star Trek universe has never been hotter. Though fans frequently underrated the classic animation series with the original crew, it’s gotten more respect over the years. And in doing so, paved the way for animation to feel like a legitimate medium for expanding canon. Star Trek Prodigy uses animation for a story that might otherwise seem cost-prohibitive, with the first all-alien lead crew. As the new trailer shows, a strange bunch of kids from new species discover a Federation starship in the Delta Quadrant. And they must learn to fly it with the help of a Kathryn Janeway command hologram, voiced by Kate Mulgrew. At the recent fan convention in Las Vegas, her Voyager costar Robert Beltran (Chakotay) revealed he’ll return for the series too.
TheWrap

‘Star Trek: Prodigy': Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in New Trailer (Video)

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the first full-length trailer for “Star Trek: Prodigy” on Wednesday, marking the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway. The trailer was shared during the “Star Trek Day” livestream along with a panel featuring series voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, as well as director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
flickeringmyth.com

The Final Frontier is just the beginning in Star Trek: Prodigy trailer

As part of the Star Trek Day celebrations, a new poster and trailer have been released for the upcoming CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy which follows six young outcasts as they commandeer a derelict Starfleet vessel and use it to explore the galaxy in search of a better future; check them out here…
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Upcoming TV Show Release Dates on Paramount+

It’s a good time to be a Star Trek fan, but it’s also a busy time to be a Star Trek fan; the franchise is set to have five separate series in production at once. With the Star Trek TV universe continuing to expand on Paramount+, it can be difficult to keep track of which Trek shows are coming and when. With the Star Trek Day celebrations, we finally have some dates for upcoming releases, and we’ve gathered them all in one place for you. Here are the upcoming Star Trek TV show release dates you should have on your calendar…
trekmovie.com

Watch The New Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

A new trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard has just premiered as part of Star Trek Day. Based on what we see in the trailer, it would appear that the timeline somehow gets fractured (perhaps by Q?), sending Picard and friends sent into a dystopic future that resembles Nazi Germany, and they must go back to 21st century Los Angeles in order to repair the damage and save the future.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Croods: Family Tree: New Animated Series Coming to Hulu & Peacock (Watch)

The Croods are returning for more adventures in a new animated series, The Croods: Family Tree. The series will launch on both the Hulu and Peacock streaming services later this month. Kelly Marie Tran is returning to voice Dawn, and she will be joined by Kiff Vandenheuvel, Amy Landecker, Ally...
Primetimer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds unveils original Trek characters, including its new Uhura

Tony-nominated Broadway star Celia Rose Gooding will take on the role of Cadet Nyota Uhura, first played by Nichelle Nichols on Star Trek: The Original Series, on Strange New Worlds. The announcement was made at Star Trek Day, commemorating 55 years of the iconic franchise. The role is Gooding's first major on-screen credit. “I am thrilled and honored to say that I will be playing Cadet Nyota Uhura,” Gooding says in Paramount+'s "Meet the Cast" video. Also joining main cast members Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn are Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel -- first played by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett on the original Star Trek -- and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, a medical officer first played by Booker Bradshaw on the original Trek. Strange New Worlds will also feature new characters: Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, who is likely related to the infamous Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh. The announcement also revealed that Bruce Horak will become the first legally blind actor to play a main character on a Trek TV series, in the role of Hemmer. Asked by moderator Wil Wheaton about the future of Trek on TV, Star Trek TV boss Alex Kurtzman said that with five ongoing series, he’s “not in a hurry” to launch any more. But he did bring up the fan enthusiasm for a series set at Starfleet Academy. “I know there’s been a lot of conversation about Starfleet Academy, which we are very excited about,” he said, according to Variety. “When we talked about, there’s this new generation that’s going to inherit the problems of the old generation, what are they going to do to make the world better to solve it, how are we going to avoid the mistakes of our elders, and how are we going to learn from the wisdom of our elders — that’s a really wonderful thing to consider when you think about something like Starfleet Academy.”
newsbrig.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season four lands on Paramount+ November 18th

Between fighting a war with the Klingons, traveling to the Mirror Universe and jumping forward in time 900 years, the USS Discovery hasn’t done a lot of actual exploring in its first three seasons. That’ll hopefully change in its fourth year with Michael Burnham in the captain’s chair, and the season premiere drops on Paramount+ November 18th.
ramascreen.com

Watch This Official Trailer For Netflix Animated Series A TALE DARK & GRIMM

Tags: A Tale Dark And Grimm, Adam Lambert, Andre Robinson, Eric Bauza, Erica Rhodes, Missi Pyle, Raini Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Scott Adsit, Tom Hollander. Netflix has released this official trailer for “A Tale Dark & Grimm”. Series Premiere Date: October 8, 2021. Episodes: 10 x 26 min. Format: CG Animation.
