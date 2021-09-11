CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee will be missing 2 impact players Saturday, per report

By Dave Hooker
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee’s running game will have to beat Pittsburgh without some key cogs in its running game, according to a report by 247 Sports. The Vols will take on the Panthers in The Johnny Majors Classic without running back Tiyon Evans and center Cooper Mays. Evans was the primary ball carrier in Tennessee’s 38-3 win against Bowling Green last week. The junior carried the ball 16 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Mays was expected to be the starter at center against Pitt.

