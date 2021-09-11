Eagle Cam Update: St. Vrain Eagle Out of Nest, Heading to Wyoming

It's not too often we have earthquakes in Colorado, or at least ones that we can feel. But on Monday morning a 3.8 magnitude earthquake gave Coloradans a shaky wakeup. According to the National Weather Service, the quake was detected in the southeast corner of the state just before 3:30 a.m. A magnitude 3.8 is an earthquake you would notice, but it's not severe. Experts at Michigan Tech say that anything between 2.5 and 5.4 is 'often felt, but only causes minor damage.'

