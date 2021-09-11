Man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy after 150 shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home, police said Friday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives filed multiple charges against Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.