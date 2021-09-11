CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy after 150 shots fired into Charlotte home

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home, police said Friday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives filed multiple charges against Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Funnyuask
5d ago

They haveore ppl to arrest. there were at least 3 or 4 men shooting at that house, get busy, catch the thugs and put them away... if that was my daughter? I wouldn't stop till they all got convicted and jailed.

Guest
5d ago

Good job.get the rest. That child won’t see the rest of his life and they shouldn’t either. Prayers for the family.

Don Strickland
6d ago

anything like the judge here in catawba county he will be released on low bond and house arrest that's what they do here in catawba county, murder someone go on the run for 6 months and go half way across the country, what a justice system.

